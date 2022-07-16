One dead, two injured in shooting at Granada Bowl in Livermore

One man died and two others were injured after they were shot when a fight in the bar at Granada Bowl escalated into gunfire on Saturday evening, according to Livermore police.
The suspect remained at-large as of 10 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
The situation unfolded at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the bowling alley on Railroad Avenue at the corner of P Street on the edge of downtown Livermore, according to police Sgt. Steve Goard.
An argument developed between several people in the bar area, which is separated from the bowling lanes at the venue, Goard told Livermore Vine. "We believe they knew of each other, but what prompted it, the verbal altercation, we don't know what caused it," he said.
The yelling turned into a physical altercation, during which the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds striking three men, according to Goard.
One of the victims -- a 28-year-old man whose name was not released -- was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, according to Goard. The two other victims were listed in stable condition at a local hospital. At this point police believe all three victims were involved in the fight.
The shooter ran from the scene, according to the sergeant. He declined to release a description of the shooting, saying investigators were working to follow up on suspect leads.
Granada Bowl seemed to have typical crowd levels for an early Saturday evening at the time these days, with people in both the bar area and bowling lanes but not near capacity, according to Goard.
The bowling alley was closed until further notice as the investigation continued, police said on Saturday night.
Saturday's shooting marked the second homicide of 2022 in the city of Livermore. A 15-year-old Richmond girl died after being found shot and unresponsive inside a vehicle parked near Las Positas College on April 15.
