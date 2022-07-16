News

One dead, two injured in shooting at Granada Bowl in Livermore

Police: Bar fight escalates into gunfire early Saturday evening; shooter at-large

by Jeremy Walsh / Livermore Vine

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 16, 2022, 10:46 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Police investigate shooting at Granada Bowl in Livermore on July 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy LPD)

One man died and two others were injured after they were shot when a fight in the bar at Granada Bowl escalated into gunfire on Saturday evening, according to Livermore police.

The suspect remained at-large as of 10 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The situation unfolded at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the bowling alley on Railroad Avenue at the corner of P Street on the edge of downtown Livermore, according to police Sgt. Steve Goard.

An argument developed between several people in the bar area, which is separated from the bowling lanes at the venue, Goard told Livermore Vine. "We believe they knew of each other, but what prompted it, the verbal altercation, we don't know what caused it," he said.

The yelling turned into a physical altercation, during which the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds striking three men, according to Goard.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

One of the victims -- a 28-year-old man whose name was not released -- was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, according to Goard. The two other victims were listed in stable condition at a local hospital. At this point police believe all three victims were involved in the fight.

The shooter ran from the scene, according to the sergeant. He declined to release a description of the shooting, saying investigators were working to follow up on suspect leads.

Granada Bowl seemed to have typical crowd levels for an early Saturday evening at the time these days, with people in both the bar area and bowling lanes but not near capacity, according to Goard.

The bowling alley was closed until further notice as the investigation continued, police said on Saturday night.

Saturday's shooting marked the second homicide of 2022 in the city of Livermore. A 15-year-old Richmond girl died after being found shot and unresponsive inside a vehicle parked near Las Positas College on April 15.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

One dead, two injured in shooting at Granada Bowl in Livermore

Police: Bar fight escalates into gunfire early Saturday evening; shooter at-large

by Jeremy Walsh / Livermore Vine

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 16, 2022, 10:46 pm

One man died and two others were injured after they were shot when a fight in the bar at Granada Bowl escalated into gunfire on Saturday evening, according to Livermore police.

The suspect remained at-large as of 10 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The situation unfolded at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the bowling alley on Railroad Avenue at the corner of P Street on the edge of downtown Livermore, according to police Sgt. Steve Goard.

An argument developed between several people in the bar area, which is separated from the bowling lanes at the venue, Goard told Livermore Vine. "We believe they knew of each other, but what prompted it, the verbal altercation, we don't know what caused it," he said.

The yelling turned into a physical altercation, during which the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds striking three men, according to Goard.

One of the victims -- a 28-year-old man whose name was not released -- was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, according to Goard. The two other victims were listed in stable condition at a local hospital. At this point police believe all three victims were involved in the fight.

The shooter ran from the scene, according to the sergeant. He declined to release a description of the shooting, saying investigators were working to follow up on suspect leads.

Granada Bowl seemed to have typical crowd levels for an early Saturday evening at the time these days, with people in both the bar area and bowling lanes but not near capacity, according to Goard.

The bowling alley was closed until further notice as the investigation continued, police said on Saturday night.

Saturday's shooting marked the second homicide of 2022 in the city of Livermore. A 15-year-old Richmond girl died after being found shot and unresponsive inside a vehicle parked near Las Positas College on April 15.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.