One dead, two injured in shooting at Granada Bowl in Livermore

One man died and two others were injured after they were shot when a fight in the bar at Granada Bowl escalated into gunfire on Saturday evening, according to Livermore police.

The suspect remained at-large as of 10 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The situation unfolded at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the bowling alley on Railroad Avenue at the corner of P Street on the edge of downtown Livermore, according to police Sgt. Steve Goard.

An argument developed between several people in the bar area, which is separated from the bowling lanes at the venue, Goard told Livermore Vine. "We believe they knew of each other, but what prompted it, the verbal altercation, we don't know what caused it," he said.

The yelling turned into a physical altercation, during which the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds striking three men, according to Goard.