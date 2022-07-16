SRVUSD Board President Mintz won't seek re-election in November

Ken Mintz's fourth full term on the San Ramon Valley school board will be his final one, as the current board president announced on Friday his decision not to run in the November election.
"After much consideration, I've decided not to seek re-election to the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education in November when my current term expires," Mintz said in a statement to DanvilleSanRamon.
"While this has been a difficult decision -- actually harder than the decision to retire from my 'day job' last year," Mintz added, "I can't describe how fortunate I feel to play even a small role in providing the educational environment and opportunities available to our students in the San Ramon Valley."
The decision means that the district's Area 1 board seat, which includes Alamo and Blackhawk, a portion of Danville and the sliver of Walnut Creek in SRVUSD, will be fully up for grabs this year. His successor is set to be determined in this year's general election in November, with the longtime trustee stepping down upon the expiration of his current term at the end of the year.
"I look forward to serving the remainder of my term and hope that we receive a number of qualified candidates to fill the seat," Mintz said in the announcement. "I wanted to finalize my decision as the filing period opens this next week in order to give those who might be more interested in running for an open seat as opposed to challenging an incumbent."
Mintz has served nearly 18 years on the board, in two stints that spanned the course of 30 years.
His first term on the SRVUSD board was from 1992-96. He resumed the position in 2009 when he was appointed to replace Joan Buchanan upon her election to the State Assembly. Mintz was then elected to a full term in 2010 and re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
"I plan to do everything I can to help continue making SRVUSD one of the best districts in the state," Mintz added. "Thanks to our teachers, staff and community for what you do to make this a great place to raise kids and I appreciate all of the support I've personally received over the years."
The candidate filing period for the November election begins Monday, and is open through Aug. 12 -- though with Mintz's decision not to run, the Area 1 nomination deadline will extend to Aug. 17.
SRVUSD has three board seats on the ballot this fall; it will be these positions' first election since the district switched to area-based elections instead of at-large.
