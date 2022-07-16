SRVUSD Board President Mintz won't seek re-election in November

Ken Mintz's fourth full term on the San Ramon Valley school board will be his final one, as the current board president announced on Friday his decision not to run in the November election.

"After much consideration, I've decided not to seek re-election to the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education in November when my current term expires," Mintz said in a statement to DanvilleSanRamon.

"While this has been a difficult decision -- actually harder than the decision to retire from my 'day job' last year," Mintz added, "I can't describe how fortunate I feel to play even a small role in providing the educational environment and opportunities available to our students in the San Ramon Valley."

The decision means that the district's Area 1 board seat, which includes Alamo and Blackhawk, a portion of Danville and the sliver of Walnut Creek in SRVUSD, will be fully up for grabs this year. His successor is set to be determined in this year's general election in November, with the longtime trustee stepping down upon the expiration of his current term at the end of the year.

"I look forward to serving the remainder of my term and hope that we receive a number of qualified candidates to fill the seat," Mintz said in the announcement. "I wanted to finalize my decision as the filing period opens this next week in order to give those who might be more interested in running for an open seat as opposed to challenging an incumbent."