County DA charges man accused of multiple sexual assaults, including 2017 rape in Walnut Creek

Martinez resident held in lieu of $8M bail

by Bay City News Service

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Martinez man suspected of sexual assaults, the office said on Tuesday.

Christopher David Owens, 39, is suspected of a rape that occurred in Walnut Creek in March of 2017, another rape in Concord in August of 2017, and an attempted rape in Pleasant Hill in October 2020.

Authorities served a search warrant at Owens' residence on Thursday, at which time he was arrested.

Detectives turned their case over to the district attorney's office on Monday. The Contra Costa DA has charged Owens with numerous felonies including three counts of rape, assault with attempt to commit rape, forced oral copulation, sexual penetration by a foreign object, elder abuse and sexual battery.

Owens is being held in lieu of $8 million bail.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact the the sheriff's office investigation division. Detective A. Kotchevar can be reached at 925-313-2623 or by email at [email protected] Tips can be emailed to [email protected] or by calling 866-846-3592 and leaving an anonymous message.

