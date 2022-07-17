County DA charges man accused of multiple sexual assaults, including 2017 rape in Walnut Creek

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Martinez man suspected of sexual assaults, the office said on Tuesday.

Christopher David Owens, 39, is suspected of a rape that occurred in Walnut Creek in March of 2017, another rape in Concord in August of 2017, and an attempted rape in Pleasant Hill in October 2020.

Authorities served a search warrant at Owens' residence on Thursday, at which time he was arrested.

Detectives turned their case over to the district attorney's office on Monday. The Contra Costa DA has charged Owens with numerous felonies including three counts of rape, assault with attempt to commit rape, forced oral copulation, sexual penetration by a foreign object, elder abuse and sexual battery.

Owens is being held in lieu of $8 million bail.