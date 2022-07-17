News

San Ramon students among four statewide participating in National Youth Science Camp

Superintendent Thurmond lauds California delegates

by Bay City News Service / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 17, 2022, 10:16 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Students at separate high schools in San Ramon were selected as two of only four students statewide to participate as California's delegates at the National Youth Science Camp, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday.

SRVUSD logo.

Aadity Sharma, a student at Dougherty Valley High School, and Meghana Balabhadruni, a student at California High School, joined a student from Orange County and another from San Diego County as the state's four delegates at the camp, which is happening virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, state Department of Education officials said.

Sharma has interned for a nonprofit in India, collecting and analyzing data about regular flooding there, co-founded a nonprofit called One Step at a Time to provide free tutoring to middle and elementary school students online, and is a member of the San Ramon Teen Council, a panel appointed by the City Council to advise it on issues surrounding youth, according to the Department of Education.

Balabhadruni was awarded first place in a HOSA-Future Health Professionals competition on the topic of public service announcements and is the president of Science Alliance, an after-school program in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District that allows fifth graders to be mentored by high school students, education officials said.

Balabhadruni will be attending University of California, Davis, while Sharma will be attending University of California, Santa Cruz.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

More information about the National Youth Science Camp, which before the pandemic was held annually in Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, can be found at https://www.nysf.com/w/programs/nyscamp/.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon students among four statewide participating in National Youth Science Camp

Superintendent Thurmond lauds California delegates

by Bay City News Service / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 17, 2022, 10:16 pm

Students at separate high schools in San Ramon were selected as two of only four students statewide to participate as California's delegates at the National Youth Science Camp, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday.

Aadity Sharma, a student at Dougherty Valley High School, and Meghana Balabhadruni, a student at California High School, joined a student from Orange County and another from San Diego County as the state's four delegates at the camp, which is happening virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, state Department of Education officials said.

Sharma has interned for a nonprofit in India, collecting and analyzing data about regular flooding there, co-founded a nonprofit called One Step at a Time to provide free tutoring to middle and elementary school students online, and is a member of the San Ramon Teen Council, a panel appointed by the City Council to advise it on issues surrounding youth, according to the Department of Education.

Balabhadruni was awarded first place in a HOSA-Future Health Professionals competition on the topic of public service announcements and is the president of Science Alliance, an after-school program in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District that allows fifth graders to be mentored by high school students, education officials said.

Balabhadruni will be attending University of California, Davis, while Sharma will be attending University of California, Santa Cruz.

More information about the National Youth Science Camp, which before the pandemic was held annually in Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, can be found at https://www.nysf.com/w/programs/nyscamp/.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.