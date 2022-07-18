Danville: Coroner's inquest scheduled this week for fatal police shooting of Tyrell Wilson

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has announced a Friday hearing for the coroner's inquest into the death of Tyrell Wilson, who was shot by former sheriff's deputy Andrew Hall in Danville last year.

"The purpose of the inquest, which Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston convenes in fatal incidents involving law enforcement, is to present the facts of the incident to a jury for their deliberation and finding on the manner of death," the sheriff's office said in a statement Monday.

The jury in a coroner's inquest is presented with four options when making its finding: accident, suicide, natural causes or at the hands of another person other than by accident.

The hearing announcement -- more than a year after Wilson's death -- follows a high-profile trial that culminated in Hall being sentenced for the shooting death of another man in Danville more than two years before Wilson's death. Hall was convicted of assault with a firearm in the 2018 death of Laudemer Arboleda when a jury found him guilty last October. Hall was fired as a result of his felony conviction and then sentenced to a six-year prison term in March.

Wilson, 33, was shot by Hall in March 2021 near the Sycamore Valley Road overpass above Interstate 680 in Danville on March 11, 2021, after police reported responding to calls of someone throwing rocks from the overpass. Wilson, a transient living outdoors near the overpass, was hospitalized in critical condition before succumbing to the single gunshot injury on March 17, 2021.