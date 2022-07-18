Danville: Coroner's inquest scheduled this week for fatal police shooting of Tyrell Wilson

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has announced a Friday hearing for the coroner's inquest into the death of Tyrell Wilson, who was shot by former sheriff's deputy Andrew Hall in Danville last year.
"The purpose of the inquest, which Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston convenes in fatal incidents involving law enforcement, is to present the facts of the incident to a jury for their deliberation and finding on the manner of death," the sheriff's office said in a statement Monday.
The jury in a coroner's inquest is presented with four options when making its finding: accident, suicide, natural causes or at the hands of another person other than by accident.
The hearing announcement -- more than a year after Wilson's death -- follows a high-profile trial that culminated in Hall being sentenced for the shooting death of another man in Danville more than two years before Wilson's death. Hall was convicted of assault with a firearm in the 2018 death of Laudemer Arboleda when a jury found him guilty last October. Hall was fired as a result of his felony conviction and then sentenced to a six-year prison term in March.
Wilson, 33, was shot by Hall in March 2021 near the Sycamore Valley Road overpass above Interstate 680 in Danville on March 11, 2021, after police reported responding to calls of someone throwing rocks from the overpass. Wilson, a transient living outdoors near the overpass, was hospitalized in critical condition before succumbing to the single gunshot injury on March 17, 2021.
Hall was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting, having been placed back on duty by Livingston following the 2018 shooting death of Arboleda. District Attorney Diana Becton announced criminal charges against Hall for Arboleda's death in April 2021, a month after Wilson's death.
While Hall was convicted on the assault charge brought by Becton's office, the same jury deadlocked on a voluntary manslaughter charge that he also faced for Arboleda's death.
In March, Wilson's family agreed to a $4.5 million settlement with the county. Arboleda's family was paid $4.9 million in a settlement agreement with the county last October. The two payouts resulted in Danville topping the list for liability costs among municipalities that contract with the sheriff's office for police services, which have historically been low throughout the county.
Livingston, who beat out challenger Benjamin Therriault in the June primary election, was the subject of criticism for public statements supporting Hall following his conviction, and has himself launched criticism at Becton for bringing charges against Hall for Arboleda's death. Becton also beat out challenger Mary Knox in June, leaving her and Livingston both in their respective positions for another four-year term.
Proceedings in the coroner's inquest into Wilson's death are set to kick off at 9 a.m. on Friday (July 22). The hearing will be held in-person at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez and will be open to the public.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.