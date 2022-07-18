News

Danville council to vote on pay raise, contract extension for town manager

Move would see Calabrigo -- in position since 1993 -- continue through at least mid-2024

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 18, 2022, 9:36 pm 0
The Danville Town Council is set to vote Tuesday on a contract extension and pay raise for Town Manager Joe Calabrigo, which would keep him in the role at least into 2024 and include a 4% pay raise.

The resolution on the table for the council would see Calabrigo's annual salary increase by $10,226, with a $4,132 increase in benefit costs. Funds for the increased costs have already been appropriated in the town's operating budget for the current fiscal year.

The move comes following an annual performance evaluation, and a closed-session meeting on the topic, according to town staff.

"The Town Manager has continued to perform his duties in a highly satisfactory manner," finance director Lani Ha wrote in a staff report.

"The Town Council has held a noticed closed session to provide direction to the mayor regarding potential changes in compensation for the Town Manager," Ha added. "On that basis, it is recommended that the Town Council extend the employment agreement of the Town Manager through April 8, 2024. It is further recommended that the Town Manager's compensation be adjusted to provide for a 4% salary adjustment."

The resolution would see Calabrigo's tenure in the position lasting more than 30 years, having been first hired on April 8, 1993.

The Danville Town Council is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday (July 19). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Mayor Newell Arnerich will issue a proclamation declaring Aug. 2 as National Night Out.

* Administrative analyst Cat Bravo is set to present a monthly legislative update.

* The council will hear a quarterly investment report on the town's finances from Chandler Asset Management.

* Before the open meeting, the council will meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m. to discuss cases of existing and potential litigation.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

