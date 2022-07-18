Danville council to vote on pay raise, contract extension for town manager

The Danville Town Council is set to vote Tuesday on a contract extension and pay raise for Town Manager Joe Calabrigo, which would keep him in the role at least into 2024 and include a 4% pay raise.

The resolution on the table for the council would see Calabrigo's annual salary increase by $10,226, with a $4,132 increase in benefit costs. Funds for the increased costs have already been appropriated in the town's operating budget for the current fiscal year.

The move comes following an annual performance evaluation, and a closed-session meeting on the topic, according to town staff.

"The Town Manager has continued to perform his duties in a highly satisfactory manner," finance director Lani Ha wrote in a staff report.

"The Town Council has held a noticed closed session to provide direction to the mayor regarding potential changes in compensation for the Town Manager," Ha added. "On that basis, it is recommended that the Town Council extend the employment agreement of the Town Manager through April 8, 2024. It is further recommended that the Town Manager's compensation be adjusted to provide for a 4% salary adjustment."