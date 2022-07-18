News

Breaking

Livermore police identify prime suspect, release new details about deadly shooting at bowling alley

27-year-old Livermore man with felony history remains at-large, per LPD

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 18, 2022, 4:05 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Roger Aleman Garcia, 27, of Livermore has been identified by city police as the shooting suspect in the Granada Bowl homicide. (Photo courtesy LPD)

The Livermore Police Department confirmed Monday the identity of the man accused of killing Livermore resident Antonio Vargas in a bar fight that escalated to gunfire at Granada Bowl two days earlier.

Roger Aleman Garcia (also known as Roger Aleman), 27, of Livermore remains on the lam as the prime suspect in the city's second homicide of the year, according to police.

"Over the weekend, Livermore Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit served several search warrants related to the shooting searching for Garcia. The suspect remains at-large and should be considered armed and dangerous," Livermore police said on Monday afternoon in an announcement calling for the public's help in determining the suspect's whereabouts.

Police described Garcia as "a convicted felon with extensive prior criminal history including an assault with a deadly weapon" who was also prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

Police also confirmed new details about what led up to the shooting that killed Vargas and injured two other people on Saturday evening at the bowling alley on the edge of downtown Livermore.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Vargas, 28, was with a group of friends in the bar area of Granada Bowl when they got into an argument with Garcia around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The verbal altercation escalated into a physical one, during which police allege Garcia pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots. Vargas and his 28-year-old friend – a Livermore man who has not been identified publicly – were struck by bullets, as was a 30-year-old Livermore man who is friends with Garcia.

Family identified the shooting victim as Antonio Vargas, 28, of Livermore. (Photo courtesy of family GoFundMe page)

Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening. Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on the other two victims, who were rushed to a local hospital and declared in stable condition later Saturday night, police said.

Vargas' father said the 28-year-old's "sudden death has shocked and has left our family completely devastated," in a post on the GoFundMe page started by the family to raise money to help with burial expenses. The effort had raised more than $25,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Livermore police said they continue to search for Garcia, who fled from the scene after the shooting. They urge anyone who might know his whereabouts to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at 925-371-4790. The department is offering a reward – unspecified – for information that leads to Garcia's arrest.

"We thank Granada Bowl for their assistance and cooperation in the investigation," police said Monday. "We are not releasing any more information at this time as the investigation is ongoing."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Livermore police identify prime suspect, release new details about deadly shooting at bowling alley

27-year-old Livermore man with felony history remains at-large, per LPD

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 18, 2022, 4:05 pm

The Livermore Police Department confirmed Monday the identity of the man accused of killing Livermore resident Antonio Vargas in a bar fight that escalated to gunfire at Granada Bowl two days earlier.

Roger Aleman Garcia (also known as Roger Aleman), 27, of Livermore remains on the lam as the prime suspect in the city's second homicide of the year, according to police.

"Over the weekend, Livermore Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit served several search warrants related to the shooting searching for Garcia. The suspect remains at-large and should be considered armed and dangerous," Livermore police said on Monday afternoon in an announcement calling for the public's help in determining the suspect's whereabouts.

Police described Garcia as "a convicted felon with extensive prior criminal history including an assault with a deadly weapon" who was also prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

Police also confirmed new details about what led up to the shooting that killed Vargas and injured two other people on Saturday evening at the bowling alley on the edge of downtown Livermore.

Vargas, 28, was with a group of friends in the bar area of Granada Bowl when they got into an argument with Garcia around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The verbal altercation escalated into a physical one, during which police allege Garcia pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots. Vargas and his 28-year-old friend – a Livermore man who has not been identified publicly – were struck by bullets, as was a 30-year-old Livermore man who is friends with Garcia.

Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening. Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on the other two victims, who were rushed to a local hospital and declared in stable condition later Saturday night, police said.

Vargas' father said the 28-year-old's "sudden death has shocked and has left our family completely devastated," in a post on the GoFundMe page started by the family to raise money to help with burial expenses. The effort had raised more than $25,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Livermore police said they continue to search for Garcia, who fled from the scene after the shooting. They urge anyone who might know his whereabouts to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at 925-371-4790. The department is offering a reward – unspecified – for information that leads to Garcia's arrest.

"We thank Granada Bowl for their assistance and cooperation in the investigation," police said Monday. "We are not releasing any more information at this time as the investigation is ongoing."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.