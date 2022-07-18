Livermore police identify prime suspect, release new details about deadly shooting at bowling alley

Police also confirmed new details about what led up to the shooting that killed Vargas and injured two other people on Saturday evening at the bowling alley on the edge of downtown Livermore.

Police described Garcia as "a convicted felon with extensive prior criminal history including an assault with a deadly weapon" who was also prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

"Over the weekend, Livermore Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit served several search warrants related to the shooting searching for Garcia. The suspect remains at-large and should be considered armed and dangerous," Livermore police said on Monday afternoon in an announcement calling for the public's help in determining the suspect's whereabouts.

Roger Aleman Garcia (also known as Roger Aleman), 27, of Livermore remains on the lam as the prime suspect in the city's second homicide of the year , according to police.

The Livermore Police Department confirmed Monday the identity of the man accused of killing Livermore resident Antonio Vargas in a bar fight that escalated to gunfire at Granada Bowl two days earlier.

"We thank Granada Bowl for their assistance and cooperation in the investigation," police said Monday. "We are not releasing any more information at this time as the investigation is ongoing."

Livermore police said they continue to search for Garcia, who fled from the scene after the shooting. They urge anyone who might know his whereabouts to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at 925-371-4790. The department is offering a reward – unspecified – for information that leads to Garcia's arrest.

Vargas' father said the 28-year-old's "sudden death has shocked and has left our family completely devastated," in a post on the GoFundMe page started by the family to raise money to help with burial expenses. The effort had raised more than $25,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening. Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on the other two victims, who were rushed to a local hospital and declared in stable condition later Saturday night, police said.

The verbal altercation escalated into a physical one, during which police allege Garcia pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots. Vargas and his 28-year-old friend – a Livermore man who has not been identified publicly – were struck by bullets, as was a 30-year-old Livermore man who is friends with Garcia.

Vargas, 28, was with a group of friends in the bar area of Granada Bowl when they got into an argument with Garcia around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Livermore police identify prime suspect, release new details about deadly shooting at bowling alley

27-year-old Livermore man with felony history remains at-large, per LPD