Sounds of Stray Cats in Tri-Valley

The audience better get ready to strut their stuff and rock Livermore when Lee Rocker of Stray Cats plays the band's best hits, and others, at the Bankhead Theater this week.

Rocker's signature upright slap bass sound helped Stray Cats cement the so-called rockabilly revival in the 1980s, epitomized by the Grammy-nominated group's best-known songs -- "Rock This Town" and "Stray Cat Strut."

Rocker comes to Livermore not long after Stray Cats' "40th Anniversary Reunion Tour" that brought him back together with Brian Setzer and Slim Jim Phantom. The trio recently released their first album of new music in 10 years.

In addition to his Stray Cats' work, Rocker has toured and played with the likes of George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Levon Helm, Keith Richards and John Fogerty during his career.

"Together with piano, harmonica, guitar, and drums, Lee Rocker will rock the Bankhead performing Stray Cats hits and songs he performed with other music legends," Bankhead officials said.