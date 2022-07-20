Community Briefs: New VP at Landsea | SRRMC stroke care recognition | 'Vision Zero' in county

"I am excited and honored to join Landsea's Northern California development team," Forster said in a statement. "By focusing on desirable locations, integrating thoughtful land planning and designing homes that meet the demands of today's discerning buyers, we are dedicated to strategically growing our new home communities across the region. In developing and delivering best in class communities, the Landsea Homes team truly allows homebuyers to 'Live in their Element."

Forster is coming into the role with a background in the same position at Lafferty Communities and MLC Communities, as well as having served as head of land and entitlements at Better Place Forests, and working at San Francisco-based Lakebridge Capital Advisors.

"Mark brings a wealth of land acquisition and entitlement experience to our team, a true asset as our Northern California portfolio continues to grow," said Josh Santos, president of the company's Northern California Division. "He will be overseeing all land acquisition activities as we strategically plan to provide best-in-class homes to our local homebuyers."

Vision Zero is a philosophy first developed in Sweden in the late 1990s, which posits that "even one death on our transportation system is unacceptable and focuses on a safe systems approach for all road users." according to the Public Works Department.

"With Vision Zero, we believe that all traffic collisions that result in serious injury or death are avoidable and preventable and that our goal should be ZERO," an announcement from the Public Works Department said.

The action plan for the program was aimed at garnering input from within and without the county, and was led by the county's Public Works Department. It was adopted by the Board of Supervisors on March 1.

SRRMC is certified as a "Primary Stroke Center" by a joint commission on behalf of the Contra Costa County Stroke System, which was launched in 2012. The system is aimed at coordinating services to provide rapid care for stroke victims, which is "known to significantly reduce brain damage and save lives. Every minute counts when someone is experiencing a medical emergency such as a stroke or heart attack," according to an announcement.

"We are incredibly pleased to recognize San Ramon Regional Medical Center for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke," said Steven Messe, M.D., chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. "Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates -- a win for health care systems, families and communities."

The AHA presents an annual award to facilities that comply with its "Get with the Guidelines" program for diagnosing and treating stroke patients.

"San Ramon Regional Medical Center is committed to delivering excellent patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines," said SRRMC CEO Ann Lucena in a statement. "We are proud to receive the American Heart Association's recognition as it confirms we are following evidence-based guidelines that studies show can help patients recover better. Our goal is to deliver excellent health care every day so the people of the Tri-Valley area can live longer, healthier lives."

Community Briefs: New VP at Landsea | SRRMC stroke care recognition | 'Vision Zero' in county