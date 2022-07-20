News

Community Briefs: New VP at Landsea | SRRMC stroke care recognition | 'Vision Zero' in county

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 20, 2022, 4:03 am 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Landsea's new vice president

Mark Forster has been named as the new vice president of land acquisition Landsea Homes, who's Bay Area headquarters are based in San Ramon.

Mark Forster. (Photo courtesy Landsea Homes)

"Mark brings a wealth of land acquisition and entitlement experience to our team, a true asset as our Northern California portfolio continues to grow," said Josh Santos, president of the company's Northern California Division. "He will be overseeing all land acquisition activities as we strategically plan to provide best-in-class homes to our local homebuyers."

Forster is coming into the role with a background in the same position at Lafferty Communities and MLC Communities, as well as having served as head of land and entitlements at Better Place Forests, and working at San Francisco-based Lakebridge Capital Advisors.

"I am excited and honored to join Landsea's Northern California development team," Forster said in a statement. "By focusing on desirable locations, integrating thoughtful land planning and designing homes that meet the demands of today's discerning buyers, we are dedicated to strategically growing our new home communities across the region. In developing and delivering best in class communities, the Landsea Homes team truly allows homebuyers to 'Live in their Element."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Landsea Homes is a publicly traded company based in Newport Beach, which focuses on planned residential developments in high-demand locations such as the Bay Area and Tri-Valley.

San Ramon Regional stroke care recognition

The San Ramon Regional Medical Center was recently recognized for its care to stroke patients by the American Heart Association.

"San Ramon Regional Medical Center is committed to delivering excellent patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines," said SRRMC CEO Ann Lucena in a statement. "We are proud to receive the American Heart Association's recognition as it confirms we are following evidence-based guidelines that studies show can help patients recover better. Our goal is to deliver excellent health care every day so the people of the Tri-Valley area can live longer, healthier lives."

The AHA presents an annual award to facilities that comply with its "Get with the Guidelines" program for diagnosing and treating stroke patients.

"We are incredibly pleased to recognize San Ramon Regional Medical Center for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke," said Steven Messe, M.D., chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. "Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates -- a win for health care systems, families and communities."

SRRMC is certified as a "Primary Stroke Center" by a joint commission on behalf of the Contra Costa County Stroke System, which was launched in 2012. The system is aimed at coordinating services to provide rapid care for stroke victims, which is "known to significantly reduce brain damage and save lives. Every minute counts when someone is experiencing a medical emergency such as a stroke or heart attack," according to an announcement.

The San Ramon hospital is also recognized for meeting the criteria in place for the AHA's Target: Type 2 Diabetes honor roll award.

'Vision Zero' in county

Contra Costa County has announced a "Vision Zero" program, aimed at seeing no deaths from vehicular collisions within unincorporated parts of the county.

The action plan for the program was aimed at garnering input from within and without the county, and was led by the county's Public Works Department. It was adopted by the Board of Supervisors on March 1.

"With Vision Zero, we believe that all traffic collisions that result in serious injury or death are avoidable and preventable and that our goal should be ZERO," an announcement from the Public Works Department said.

Vision Zero is a philosophy first developed in Sweden in the late 1990s, which posits that "even one death on our transportation system is unacceptable and focuses on a safe systems approach for all road users." according to the Public Works Department.

The full announcement is available here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Community Briefs: New VP at Landsea | SRRMC stroke care recognition | 'Vision Zero' in county

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 20, 2022, 4:03 am

Landsea's new vice president

Mark Forster has been named as the new vice president of land acquisition Landsea Homes, who's Bay Area headquarters are based in San Ramon.

"Mark brings a wealth of land acquisition and entitlement experience to our team, a true asset as our Northern California portfolio continues to grow," said Josh Santos, president of the company's Northern California Division. "He will be overseeing all land acquisition activities as we strategically plan to provide best-in-class homes to our local homebuyers."

Forster is coming into the role with a background in the same position at Lafferty Communities and MLC Communities, as well as having served as head of land and entitlements at Better Place Forests, and working at San Francisco-based Lakebridge Capital Advisors.

"I am excited and honored to join Landsea's Northern California development team," Forster said in a statement. "By focusing on desirable locations, integrating thoughtful land planning and designing homes that meet the demands of today's discerning buyers, we are dedicated to strategically growing our new home communities across the region. In developing and delivering best in class communities, the Landsea Homes team truly allows homebuyers to 'Live in their Element."

Landsea Homes is a publicly traded company based in Newport Beach, which focuses on planned residential developments in high-demand locations such as the Bay Area and Tri-Valley.

San Ramon Regional stroke care recognition

The San Ramon Regional Medical Center was recently recognized for its care to stroke patients by the American Heart Association.

"San Ramon Regional Medical Center is committed to delivering excellent patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines," said SRRMC CEO Ann Lucena in a statement. "We are proud to receive the American Heart Association's recognition as it confirms we are following evidence-based guidelines that studies show can help patients recover better. Our goal is to deliver excellent health care every day so the people of the Tri-Valley area can live longer, healthier lives."

The AHA presents an annual award to facilities that comply with its "Get with the Guidelines" program for diagnosing and treating stroke patients.

"We are incredibly pleased to recognize San Ramon Regional Medical Center for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke," said Steven Messe, M.D., chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. "Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates -- a win for health care systems, families and communities."

SRRMC is certified as a "Primary Stroke Center" by a joint commission on behalf of the Contra Costa County Stroke System, which was launched in 2012. The system is aimed at coordinating services to provide rapid care for stroke victims, which is "known to significantly reduce brain damage and save lives. Every minute counts when someone is experiencing a medical emergency such as a stroke or heart attack," according to an announcement.

The San Ramon hospital is also recognized for meeting the criteria in place for the AHA's Target: Type 2 Diabetes honor roll award.

'Vision Zero' in county

Contra Costa County has announced a "Vision Zero" program, aimed at seeing no deaths from vehicular collisions within unincorporated parts of the county.

The action plan for the program was aimed at garnering input from within and without the county, and was led by the county's Public Works Department. It was adopted by the Board of Supervisors on March 1.

"With Vision Zero, we believe that all traffic collisions that result in serious injury or death are avoidable and preventable and that our goal should be ZERO," an announcement from the Public Works Department said.

Vision Zero is a philosophy first developed in Sweden in the late 1990s, which posits that "even one death on our transportation system is unacceptable and focuses on a safe systems approach for all road users." according to the Public Works Department.

The full announcement is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.