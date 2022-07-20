Suspect arrested overnight in Livermore bowling alley homicide

Authorities have apprehended a Livermore man wanted for murder in connection with the shooting at Granada Bowl that killed one man and injured two others over the weekend.

Roger Aleman Garcia, 27, was arrested without incident at a home in Lathrop around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Livermore police. He was subsequently booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of murder and other allegations.

"We want to thank the community for their support and assistance with the investigation," Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young said in a statement. "From the beginning, our team has worked tirelessly to find the suspect and bring justice to the victim's family. This level of violence is uncharacteristic of Livermore and we want residents to be rest assured that this violent criminal is off the streets."

Police allege Garcia killed 28-year-old Antonio Vargas and injured two other men -- one his friend; the other a friend of Vargas -- when an argument escalated into gunfire in the bar at Granada Bowl around 6 p.m. Saturday. Garcia had been at-large since fleeing the bowling alley that evening, according to police.