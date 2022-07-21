Dublin: Rojas hired as first principal of Emerald High

Outgoing Milpitas High School principal Francis A. Rojas is moving to Dublin, where he has been appointed as the founding principal of Emerald High School.

Emerald High, which is currently under construction, will be the second comprehensive public high school in the Dublin Unified School District and the first new comprehensive high school built in Alameda County in over 50 years.

"To find the right leader, we worked closely with our community to make sure their voices were heard and looked at many compelling candidates. I firmly believe that Francis brings the leadership qualities, diversity of experience, and motivation needed to open our second comprehensive high school and to create a culture of success that is embraced by our students, staff, and community," DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk said after the Board of Trustees appointed Rojas on July 12.

Rojas assumed the role of principal this past Tuesday.

He has served as the principal of Milpitas High for over five years, where he managed a $1.4 million site budget and oversaw 3,300 students and 250 staff members. From 2002 to 2017, he worked at James Logan High School in Union City as the vice principal, house principal, ninth-grade family coach, science teacher and student activities director.