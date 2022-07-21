Dublin: Rojas hired as first principal of Emerald High

Outgoing Milpitas High School principal Francis A. Rojas is moving to Dublin, where he has been appointed as the founding principal of Emerald High School.
Emerald High, which is currently under construction, will be the second comprehensive public high school in the Dublin Unified School District and the first new comprehensive high school built in Alameda County in over 50 years.
"To find the right leader, we worked closely with our community to make sure their voices were heard and looked at many compelling candidates. I firmly believe that Francis brings the leadership qualities, diversity of experience, and motivation needed to open our second comprehensive high school and to create a culture of success that is embraced by our students, staff, and community," DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk said after the Board of Trustees appointed Rojas on July 12.
Rojas assumed the role of principal this past Tuesday.
He has served as the principal of Milpitas High for over five years, where he managed a $1.4 million site budget and oversaw 3,300 students and 250 staff members. From 2002 to 2017, he worked at James Logan High School in Union City as the vice principal, house principal, ninth-grade family coach, science teacher and student activities director.
He is currently pursuing his doctorate in the Leaders for Equity and Democracy Program at the University of California, Berkeley, and received a Master of Arts in educational leadership from the Principal Leadership Institute.
According to Rojas, launching a new high school requires a special skill set, with the presiding principal responsible for its creation, culture, staff and direction.
"My entire career has worked toward an opportunity of this nature and it's one I am eager to embrace, but also one I do not take lightly," Rojas said. "I'm excited to work with the community of Dublin to add to its great history of learning and to create a unique, diverse, challenging, and welcoming environment that will enable students to thrive throughout their lives."
Construction of Emerald High officially began on Sept. 30, 2020. Phase I of the construction is expected to be completed by Dec. 30, 2023 and will accommodate approximately 1,350 students. Phase II is scheduled to be completed by July 2025 and expand school capacity to 2,443 students.
After Phase I, the new campus will include academic buildings, a gymnasium, visual and performing arts classrooms, football field, track, tennis courts and administrative and counseling space. An additional academic tower, theater and stadium bleachers are planned for Phase II.
For up-to-date information on the Emerald High construction plans, visit the district website.
