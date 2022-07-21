Outgoing Tri-Valley school superintendent named CEO of budding foundation

"Sustainable philanthropic transformation for our area is vital. Along with our committed board and advisors, I am confident Three Valleys can effectively and successfully connect the corporations and individuals in our area with the dedicated nonprofits working to support the greater good."

"As a lifelong public servant, I am humbled, honored and excited about the opportunity to grow a community foundation for our region. It's a challenge I wholeheartedly embrace," Bowers said in a news release.

Bowers, who is known for being the longest-serving continuously seated superintendent of schools of a unified district in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, announced her retirement from the Livermore school district in June after 12 years in the position.

Launched in November 2021, the geographically based community foundation works with donors and nonprofits to "achieve their impact goals through inclusive leadership, thoughtful funding, informed giving and collaborative action," according to its website.

Kelly Bowers, the outgoing superintendent for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, will take over as the new CEO and president of Three Valleys Community Foundation next month.

Bowers will be transitioning from her position at LVJUSD at the end of the month and is set to begin her role with Three Valleys on Aug. 8.

Apart from her new role as CEO for the foundation, Bowers is also currently a superintendent in residence for the Leaders for Equity & Democracy Education Doctoral Program at her alma mater, UC Berkeley, where she received her bachelor's in English and her Doctorate of Education in leadership for educational equity.

In June, Three Valleys partnered with We Are Pleasanton, an organization that raises funds for school projects, to raise more than $250,000 for various capital projects at Foothill High School such as repairs and renovations to the stadium and baseball field.

The foundation received early support in the developing stages from Alameda County Supervisors David Haubert and Nate Miley -- whose respective districts include parts of the Tri-Valley -- with contributions of $50,000 each. The cities of Dublin and Pleasanton also committed $50,000 to help launch the organization.

"Our region's most distinguishing trait is that so many want to contribute, restore, lift-up and improve -- they just need a catalyst and reliable conduit in order to translate their altruistic intentions into actions and tangible and meaningful actions. That is what I want to tap into and the genuine appeal of working on behalf of (Three Valleys)," she added.

"I am deeply invested in our Tri-Valley region and what I admire most is the underlying spirit of generosity, an ethos of empathy and evidence of compassion in action wherever one goes in our respective communities," Bowers said.

Over the next year, Bowers will be working one-on-one with donors and nonprofit leaders to help develop corporate and community investments that will support areas in the Tri-Valley.

"We are thrilled to have Kelly Bowers join Three Valleys as our new CEO and President," said Sensiba. "Her strong leadership, community commitment and compassion for so many will help us highlight the philanthropic needs in our region."

According to the news release, as CEO of Three Valleys she will work with community leaders, corporations, donors, financial advisors and partners to strengthen the Tri-Valley's philanthropic presence.

A Livermore resident, Bowers has been with the school district for 23 years working in a myriad of roles including assistant superintendent of educational services, director of curriculum and special projects, elementary and middle school principal, grant writer and teacher.

"I want to thank Nelson Fialho for his successful tenure as interim CEO," said John Sensiba, chair of the board of directors for the foundation. "Thanks to his leadership, we have sound fiscal, operational and general business practices that will set the stage for strong growth."

Bowers will be succeeding Nelson Fialho, who has served as interim CEO for the foundation since January. Fialho, the former city manager of Pleasanton, will remain with the foundation and take on an adviser role, according to the organization's statement.

Outgoing Tri-Valley school superintendent named CEO of budding foundation

Bowers to work with donors, nonprofits in new role with Three Valleys