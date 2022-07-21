Swalwell to host town hall at Livermore High School

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's office has announced a town hall in the congressman's home base of Livermore on Thursday evening, aimed at gleaning insight on the needs and concerns of local community members.

"I want to hear directly from the community about how they are doing and what is on their mind," Swalwell said in a statement. "At the end of the day, we need to make sure the federal government is working for our people and our communities."

Swalwell's current District 15 includes Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, San Ramon and a portion of Danville -- his lines will change after the November election when the new District 14 takes effect following redistricting.

In Congress this week, Swalwell debated with his anti-abortion colleagues, as well as introducing legislation aimed at promoting affordable housing for teachers and school employees, and a bill on proactive cybersecurity.

"The East Bay is paying attention, and I know that many people have ideas about how we can make their lives better," Swalwell continued. "I am looking forward to the discussion."