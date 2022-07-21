News

Swalwell to host town hall at Livermore High School

Congressman wants to 'hear directly from the community' Thursday evening

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 21, 2022, 5:03 am 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's office has announced a town hall in the congressman's home base of Livermore on Thursday evening, aimed at gleaning insight on the needs and concerns of local community members.

"I want to hear directly from the community about how they are doing and what is on their mind," Swalwell said in a statement. "At the end of the day, we need to make sure the federal government is working for our people and our communities."

Swalwell's current District 15 includes Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, San Ramon and a portion of Danville -- his lines will change after the November election when the new District 14 takes effect following redistricting.

In Congress this week, Swalwell debated with his anti-abortion colleagues, as well as introducing legislation aimed at promoting affordable housing for teachers and school employees, and a bill on proactive cybersecurity.

"The East Bay is paying attention, and I know that many people have ideas about how we can make their lives better," Swalwell continued. "I am looking forward to the discussion."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The town hall is scheduled for Thursday (July 21) at 6:30 p.m. in the Livermore High School gym located at the corner of Fourth Street and Cowboy Alley.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local political news. Become a member today.
Join

Swalwell to host town hall at Livermore High School

Congressman wants to 'hear directly from the community' Thursday evening

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 21, 2022, 5:03 am

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's office has announced a town hall in the congressman's home base of Livermore on Thursday evening, aimed at gleaning insight on the needs and concerns of local community members.

"I want to hear directly from the community about how they are doing and what is on their mind," Swalwell said in a statement. "At the end of the day, we need to make sure the federal government is working for our people and our communities."

Swalwell's current District 15 includes Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, San Ramon and a portion of Danville -- his lines will change after the November election when the new District 14 takes effect following redistricting.

In Congress this week, Swalwell debated with his anti-abortion colleagues, as well as introducing legislation aimed at promoting affordable housing for teachers and school employees, and a bill on proactive cybersecurity.

"The East Bay is paying attention, and I know that many people have ideas about how we can make their lives better," Swalwell continued. "I am looking forward to the discussion."

The town hall is scheduled for Thursday (July 21) at 6:30 p.m. in the Livermore High School gym located at the corner of Fourth Street and Cowboy Alley.

Comments

Malcolm Hex
Registered user
San Ramon
6 hours ago
Malcolm Hex, San Ramon
Registered user
6 hours ago

I wonder if Swalwell will bring the evidence he sad he has that shows Trump is an agent of Russia. Better yet, he should bring Fang Fang along with him to discuss national security interests.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.