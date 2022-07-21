Tri-Valley police agencies ready for National Night Out

"For us, it's about building community -- it's a night of getting together and showing our support, and vice versa,'' Ortiz said of Danville's event.

The police department, fire department and council members from each community will be attending the event and are encouraging all residents to participate in their neighborhood.

"Some neighborhoods will have potlucks and ice cream socials," said Lindsay Ortiz, crime prevention specialist for the Danville Police Department.

National Night Out has been held every first Tuesday of August in parts of the U.S. since 1984. In the Tri-Valley, the night in 2022 will include barbecues, parades, kids and adult activities and contests, and visits from local police and fire officials.

Members of local communities and local police departments are set to come together Aug. 2 in a yearly event meant to improve relations and create a collaboration of effort to prevent crime.

Pleasanton Police Department is inviting the community to come out to get to know their police department and neighbors during their celebration of National Night Out.

''Learning who your neighbors are, getting to know your community and then for us as law enforcement, it's a great positive interaction that we have,'' Ortiz said.

National Night Out is meant to increase awareness about community programs and anti-crime efforts. According to Ortiz, it has been proven effective to improve those relationships between residents and law enforcement.

According to the Livermore Police Department the past few years "has brought much change, including new residents." The Livermore Police Department is encouraging their residents to not only bring awareness to crime prevention, but also to strengthen neighborhoods who have many new residents.

If you are interested in hosting a National Night Out party in Pleasanton, register by this Friday (July 22). Questions can be directed to crime prevention officials at 925-931-5100 or [email protected]

Pleasanton's history with this event started close to 20 years ago and now includes 40 block parties. Each block party may include potlucks, barbecues, ice cream socials, live bands, bounce houses or kids parades.

To sign up and schedule a visit from Town of Danville personnel, contact Ortiz at 925-314-3717 or [email protected]

National Night Out will be celebrated in the town of Danville from 6-9 p.m.

According to the Danville PD, "Danville celebrates National Night Out by hosting block parties, cookouts, and other community events with youth activities, visits from Town of Danville Council members and officers from the Danville Police Department."

If you have any questions as to how you can help light up San Ramon, please direct them to administrative coordinator Theresa Sanchez at 925-973-2740 or [email protected]

San Ramon officials are asking residents to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outdoors on porches, lawns, and front steps, with neighbors, and police officers.

For more information about National Night Out, contact the Dublin Police Crime Prevention Unit at 925-833-6677 or 925-833-6686.

Those who register their events will receive a visit from Dublin Police Services, Alameda County Fire Department and/or Dublin city officials The deadline to register is Friday at 5 p.m.

"Residents are encouraged to gather with neighbors to host family friendly events to promote safety and celebrate community," according to Dublin officials.

Dublin officials also will join thousands of neighborhoods across the nation in the National Night Out event.

For more information or resources on National Night Out 2022 in Livermore, please contact Livermore PD's Crime Prevention Unit at [email protected]

Tri-Valley police agencies ready for National Night Out

Annual event aims to strengthen community ties and raise crime awareness