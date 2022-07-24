News

Andy Li launches bid for re-election to Contra Costa community college board

Ward 4 trustee representing San Ramon Valley will seek second term

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 24, 2022, 10:03 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Incumbent Ward 4 Trustee Andy Li has announced that he is seeking re-election to an additional term this November, as the San Ramon resident heads into the final months of his first term on the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board.

Andy Li. (Image courtesy CCCCD)

"In the past four years, as a community college trustee, I have always put our students' success as my highest priority and helped ensure the good stewardship of district money," Li said on Facebook last week.

No other candidates have emerged so far to challenge Li's incumbency this year. The candidacy filing period for Contra Costa County is open through Aug. 12.

"Having been born and raised in one of the poorest communities of a large city in China, I immigrated to (the) United States with only $500 to my name," Li said on his campaign page. "I understand the financial challenges that many families face. As a member of the Governing Board, I committed myself to ensure community colleges stay as affordable and accessible as possible."

If re-elected, Li said he will continue his work promoting online education and dual enrollment in community colleges for local high school students, as well as working toward making textbooks free for district students.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Although closing out his first term as an elected official, Li has been a prominent figure in many of San Ramon Valley's nonprofits. He became a board member of Danville-based Discovery Counseling Center this year and has been on the board for Leadership San Ramon Valley since 2016.

"Lead by serving is my motto," Li continued on his campaign page. "Because of my years of service to the community and leadership, I was awarded API of the Year by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan in 2020. I am proud of my community service history in several local nonprofit organizations, as well as committees, for various government entities."

Li served as the Governing Board's president during a tumultuous year that saw then-chancellor Bryan Reece placed on administrative leave and then cleared to return to duty two weeks later, with Li and current Board President Judy Walters dissenting in the latter vote.

Trustees John Marquez, Fernando Sandoval and Rebecca Barrett voted in favor of returning Reece from leave, following numerous public comments in support of the former chancellor on Sept. 30.

Several months later, Marquez brought forth an effort to censure Li at the board's Dec. 8 meeting for alleged Brown Act violations, but the motion failed to advance with the board voting 3-0 not to pursue formal censure against Li following a discussion that night.

Reece ultimately resigned from the district in February, after being placed on administrative leave a second time. The move came amidst litigation against the district that alleged the now-former chancellor had engaged in ethical and potential legal violations in his efforts to advocate for a $10 million contract for marketing services that was later rescinded by the district, and that he had sought to undermine investigations into the matter.

Li has served on the board since being elected in 2018, when he beat out former San Ramon mayor H. Abram Wilson in that year's election for the seat – which was fully up for grabs with then-incumbent Gary Walker-Roberts declining to run.

In addition to Li, Ward 3 Trustee Barrett has announced a bid for re-election to her seat. Ward 1 Trustee Marquez has not yet publicly announced whether he will run for another term.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

Andy Li launches bid for re-election to Contra Costa community college board

Ward 4 trustee representing San Ramon Valley will seek second term

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 24, 2022, 10:03 pm

Incumbent Ward 4 Trustee Andy Li has announced that he is seeking re-election to an additional term this November, as the San Ramon resident heads into the final months of his first term on the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board.

"In the past four years, as a community college trustee, I have always put our students' success as my highest priority and helped ensure the good stewardship of district money," Li said on Facebook last week.

No other candidates have emerged so far to challenge Li's incumbency this year. The candidacy filing period for Contra Costa County is open through Aug. 12.

"Having been born and raised in one of the poorest communities of a large city in China, I immigrated to (the) United States with only $500 to my name," Li said on his campaign page. "I understand the financial challenges that many families face. As a member of the Governing Board, I committed myself to ensure community colleges stay as affordable and accessible as possible."

If re-elected, Li said he will continue his work promoting online education and dual enrollment in community colleges for local high school students, as well as working toward making textbooks free for district students.

Although closing out his first term as an elected official, Li has been a prominent figure in many of San Ramon Valley's nonprofits. He became a board member of Danville-based Discovery Counseling Center this year and has been on the board for Leadership San Ramon Valley since 2016.

"Lead by serving is my motto," Li continued on his campaign page. "Because of my years of service to the community and leadership, I was awarded API of the Year by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan in 2020. I am proud of my community service history in several local nonprofit organizations, as well as committees, for various government entities."

Li served as the Governing Board's president during a tumultuous year that saw then-chancellor Bryan Reece placed on administrative leave and then cleared to return to duty two weeks later, with Li and current Board President Judy Walters dissenting in the latter vote.

Trustees John Marquez, Fernando Sandoval and Rebecca Barrett voted in favor of returning Reece from leave, following numerous public comments in support of the former chancellor on Sept. 30.

Several months later, Marquez brought forth an effort to censure Li at the board's Dec. 8 meeting for alleged Brown Act violations, but the motion failed to advance with the board voting 3-0 not to pursue formal censure against Li following a discussion that night.

Reece ultimately resigned from the district in February, after being placed on administrative leave a second time. The move came amidst litigation against the district that alleged the now-former chancellor had engaged in ethical and potential legal violations in his efforts to advocate for a $10 million contract for marketing services that was later rescinded by the district, and that he had sought to undermine investigations into the matter.

Li has served on the board since being elected in 2018, when he beat out former San Ramon mayor H. Abram Wilson in that year's election for the seat – which was fully up for grabs with then-incumbent Gary Walker-Roberts declining to run.

In addition to Li, Ward 3 Trustee Barrett has announced a bid for re-election to her seat. Ward 1 Trustee Marquez has not yet publicly announced whether he will run for another term.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.