San Ramon council to appoint Open Space Advisory Committee members

Terms for all three new members will run through July 2024

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon City Council is poised to fill three empty seats on its Open Space Advisory Committee during a special meeting on Monday.

The appointments will follow interviews for the two at-large seats, with Seth Adams being recommended to fill the "non-governmental organization" member seat on the committee.

Councilmembers are poised to review applications and conduct interviews before selecting two new regular members of the committee from the pool of seven applicants.

Carla Collins, Jennifer Heke, Lorraine Kalich, Farrokh Khodadadi, Scott Mansholt, Sally Scholl and Jaideep Vijayakar are seeking to fill the two empty resident at-large seats. Adams was the only applicant to the non-governmental organization seat.

The special council meeting is scheduled for Monday (July 25) at 6 p.m. The agenda is available here.

