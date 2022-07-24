State officials call for 600K to 800K monkeypox vaccine doses to mitigate virus

California public health officials called on the federal government last week to supply more than 500,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In a letter sent Tuesday to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Tomas Aragon expressed a need for at least 600,000 to 800,000 doses of the two-dose Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox and smallpox, which is developed by the Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic.

Ghaly and Aragon said that while its request was a conservative estimate, the additional vaccine doses would allow the state to expand eligibility to people with both confirmed and probable exposures to the virus as well as those who have a higher risk of contracting the virus.

"Unlike the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when we did not have a vaccine to mitigate the spread, in the case of monkeypox we do have an approved vaccine that should be effective," Ghaly and Aragon said in the letter.

As of Thursday, the state has received reports of 356 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox. However, public health officials have said that the risk of the general public contracting the virus is currently very low.