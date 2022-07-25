'Little Shop of Horrors' at Las Positas College amphitheater

Inspired by the cult classic B-movie of 1960 by director Roger Corman, "Little Shop of Horrors" was adapted into a musical by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (of "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast" Disney fame) that debuted off-Broadway in 1982.

"I grew up watching this musical and it has always been one of my favorites. I am so honored to bring you my interpretation," director Dee Dee Stephens told the Weekly. "It's been a beautiful process. The students at Las Positas College are blowing me away with their commitment and talent. I've had a blast creating this show with them and now, we can't wait to share it with the audience."

The Las Positas College theater arts department is performing the satirical and scary sci-fi musical "Little Shop of Horrors" in the outdoor amphitheater at the Livermore campus during four evenings this week.

Audience members can bring picnic meals or partake in desserts and snacks from food trucks onsite. Wine may be available for purchase through LPC's vitaculture program depending on availability and staffing. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

The LPC production runs this Thursday through Sunday (July 28-31), with showtime at 8 p.m. each night in the Mertes Center for the Arts outdoor amphitheater located at Building 4000 at the campus in Livermore.

Kaila Bimemiller, who portrays one of the backup-singing street urchins, said, "For my first summer show at Las Positas, I feel really fortunate to be working with Dee Dee and to be doing this iconic show. It has been such a giving and fruitful experience so far and I feel like I've really grown in my craft as an actor and a performer. I cannot wait to get the show up on its feet and show the audience all the hard work, dedication and love we've put into this performance."

"My mom loves this show so much that she's flying all the way from Tennessee to see me in it, so naturally I'm giving it 110%," FitzMaurice added. "I've had a wonderful time in this production and along with everyone else am putting in all the work I can to make it one to remember. As my last show at LasPo I know it'll be for the books and I'm so proud to say I'm a part of it."

"When I was a kid my mom introduced me to one of her favorite musicals ever, 'Little Shop of Horrors.' I fell in love with it and have longed to see it performed and be in it," said Colin FitzMaurice, a conservatory member who plays the sadistic dentist Orin.

The college's cast stars Natalie Hawkins as Audrey and Mathew Glynn as Seymour, along with Logan Schluntz in costume as blood-thirsty plant Audrey II. Six of the cast members are part of the Actors Conservatory at LPC.

"This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood! Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out-of-this-world origins and intent toward global domination," LPC reps said.

The story follows floral assistant Seymour Krelborn who finds himself in possession of a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" after the coworker he longs for.

'Little Shop of Horrors' at Las Positas College amphitheater

Theater department presenting cult classic musical with outdoor summer shows this week