San Ramon council to swear in new police chief

Also: County transportation update, union agreements

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

San Ramon council members are set to swear in a new chief of police at their regular meeting Tuesday, following the announcement of current Chief Craig Stevens' retirement date and at the conclusion of a nationwide selection process for his successor.

Denton Carlson, who is set to become the next police chief in San Ramon. (Photo courtesy SRPD)

Before administering the oath of office to current San Ramon Police Department Capt. Denton Carlson and formalizing his promotion to chief of the department, the council is set to issue a proclamation honoring Stevens' tenure in the role and confirming his retirement.

Stevens first announced his forthcoming retirement in March but has been serving as interim chief until a permanent hire was made.

Carlson is poised to be the city's fifth chief of police since an independent police department was established for San Ramon in 2007.

The regular council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday (July 26). Read the full agenda here.

In other business

* Timothy Haile, executive director for the Contra Costa Transportation Authority, will present an update on organizations programs, projects and visions for the future.

* As an item of business on their routine consent agenda, council members are poised to approve memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the local Service Employees International Union, Police Officers' Union and unrepresented employees for updated salary schedules.

