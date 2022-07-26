News

Dead tree removal on Iron Horse Trail in Danville

Work hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 26, 2022, 11:39 pm 0

Work map of the tree removal project scheduled in Danville on Wednesday and Thursday this week. (Image courtesy Contra Costa County Department of Public Works)

A tree removal project by the Contra Costa County Department of Public Works is set to commence along portions of the Iron Horse Trail in Danville this week.

Work is scheduled for the portion of the trail behind the 700 block of Camino Amigo on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The project is aimed at removing a dead tree behind 726 Camino Amigo.

"This work is to improve trail, fire, and general safety along this portion of the Iron Horse Trail," an announcement from the public works department said.

Traffic control in the area during work hours is planned to divert those using the trail, and direct them to alternate routes.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Dead tree removal on Iron Horse Trail in Danville

Work hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 26, 2022, 11:39 pm

A tree removal project by the Contra Costa County Department of Public Works is set to commence along portions of the Iron Horse Trail in Danville this week.

Work is scheduled for the portion of the trail behind the 700 block of Camino Amigo on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The project is aimed at removing a dead tree behind 726 Camino Amigo.

"This work is to improve trail, fire, and general safety along this portion of the Iron Horse Trail," an announcement from the public works department said.

Traffic control in the area during work hours is planned to divert those using the trail, and direct them to alternate routes.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.