Dead tree removal on Iron Horse Trail in Danville

A tree removal project by the Contra Costa County Department of Public Works is set to commence along portions of the Iron Horse Trail in Danville this week.

Work is scheduled for the portion of the trail behind the 700 block of Camino Amigo on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The project is aimed at removing a dead tree behind 726 Camino Amigo.

"This work is to improve trail, fire, and general safety along this portion of the Iron Horse Trail," an announcement from the public works department said.

Traffic control in the area during work hours is planned to divert those using the trail, and direct them to alternate routes.