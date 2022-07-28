Community Briefs: 'Music in the Park' in Town Green | Danville court reporter appointed to national board | San Ramon Regional recognition

Beat Frequency is set to play the final show of the summer concert series from 6-8 p.m. More information is available here .

Front Street between the Village Theatre and Community Center parking lots will be closed from 4:30-10 p.m., with both lots remaining open.

A section of Front Street outside of the Town Green, which is adjacent to the Danville Library and Community Center will be off limits to drivers next Saturday (Aug. 6) in order to accommodate the evening concert from contemporary artists Beat Frequency.

The final installment of Danville's "Music in the Park" concert series is set for the Town Green next weekend, leading to the closure of a portion of Front Street.

Of the 4,500 hospitals surveyed for the ranking, less than half earned recognition as high performing hospitals, according to an announcement from San Ramon Regional.

"When patients are considering their options for care, these types of recognitions can help them identify hospitals that excel in the type of care they need," said Ann Lucena, the hospital's CEO. "We are so proud of our team for their continued commitment and dedication to making sure our patients in the Tri-Valley area receive the safe, high-quality care they deserve across numerous specialties."

San Ramon Regional Medical Center has been named a "high performing hospital" by US News and World Report. The hospital was recognized for its care for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke that is better than the national average, according to the ranking.

Langley previously served as president of the California Court Reporters Association, and chair of the National Court Reporters Federation's Board of Trustees, and is currently a member of the foundation's Corinne Clark Oversight Committee. She holds a Bachelor of Science from University of California Berkeley.

Freelance court reporter and Danville resident Early Langley is set to serve a three-year term on the National Court Reporters Association, after her appointment was announced at the association's annual conference and expo last week.

A court reporter from Danville has been selected to serve on a national Board of Trustees for her profession.

Community Briefs: 'Music in the Park' in Town Green | Danville court reporter appointed to national board | San Ramon Regional recognition