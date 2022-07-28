News

Deputies investigate inmate death at county jail

Man remanded on warrant found unresponsive in cell

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 28, 2022, 9:44 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Martinez Detention Facility on Tuesday afternoon.

Kent Hickey, 54, of Martinez, was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell by a deputy at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Hickey was arrested by sheriff's deputies at 10:32 p.m. Monday for having a bench warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine for sale, and possession of a controlled substance for sale. The bench warrant, with $50,000 bail and a mandatory court appearance, was issued pursuant to a Concord Police Department investigation.

Hickey appeared in court Tuesday, after which he was taken to a room at the detention facility at 3:49 p.m. Authorities said a deputy checked on him at 4:03 PM. During another room check at 4:25 p.m., the deputy found Hickey hanging from a bedsheet.

Deputies and jail medical staff performed life-saving measures with fire and ambulance personnel also responding. Hickey was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact sheriff's office investigators at 925-313-2600 or sheriff's office dispatch at 925-646-2441. Tips can be emailed to [email protected] or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Deputies investigate inmate death at county jail

Man remanded on warrant found unresponsive in cell

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 28, 2022, 9:44 pm

Contra Costa County authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Martinez Detention Facility on Tuesday afternoon.

Kent Hickey, 54, of Martinez, was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell by a deputy at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Hickey was arrested by sheriff's deputies at 10:32 p.m. Monday for having a bench warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine for sale, and possession of a controlled substance for sale. The bench warrant, with $50,000 bail and a mandatory court appearance, was issued pursuant to a Concord Police Department investigation.

Hickey appeared in court Tuesday, after which he was taken to a room at the detention facility at 3:49 p.m. Authorities said a deputy checked on him at 4:03 PM. During another room check at 4:25 p.m., the deputy found Hickey hanging from a bedsheet.

Deputies and jail medical staff performed life-saving measures with fire and ambulance personnel also responding. Hickey was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact sheriff's office investigators at 925-313-2600 or sheriff's office dispatch at 925-646-2441. Tips can be emailed to [email protected] or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.