Parks Commissioner Heidi Kenniston-Lee running for San Ramon City Council

Longtime resident running for District 4 seat

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 28, 2022, 5:45 am 0
Heidi Kenniston-Lee, chair of the San Ramon Parks and Community Services Commission, has been one of the early contenders in the City Council race set for this November's ballot.

Kenniston-Lee had announced her bid for the District 4 seat ahead of the formal candidacy filing period, which opened July 18 and runs until an initial deadline of Aug. 12.

"It's crucial that we continue our city's legacy of smart planning that manages

growth in a way that preserves neighborhoods, open space and the environment, local history, and the quality of life we so value in San Ramon," Kenniston-Lee said in her campaign announcement. "As we are called upon to provide new and affordable housing, it is imperative that there are sufficient resources, natural spaces, services and retail to support both our current and future residents."

Kenniston-Lee's current term as parks commissioner is up in 2023.

Current Councilmember Sabina Zafar, who was elected at-large in 2018 and whose seat has effectively been assigned to District 4 after the city's conversion to district elections, announced this week that she would be running for mayor instead of re-election to a regular council position.

According to her campaign page, Kenniston-Lee is a 26-year resident of San Ramon, and was named the city's Citizen of the Year in 2017. She is in her seventh year as parks commissioner

"I take great pride in serving as Chair of the San Ramon Parks and Community Services Commission," Kenniston-Lee said on her campaign page. "As such, I am charged with preserving and enhancing some of our city's greatest assets: our parks, natural spaces, events, facilities and programs. As Chair of the Commission's Policy/Finance Committee, I understand the importance of thoughtful public policy and solid city finances. As the Commission's liaison to the San Ramon City Council, I attend all council meetings and am well-versed in council processes and proceedings."

Kenniston-Lee lists her campaign priorities as smart city planning, health and safety, fiscal responsibility, and community building. She is endorsed by former San Ramon mayor Bill Clarkson, along with current Vice Mayor Sridhar Verose and Planning Commission Chair Gary Alpert, among other councilmembers and local officials.

To learn more about Kenniston-Lee's campaign, visit www.Heidi4SanRamon.com.

Jeanita Lyman

