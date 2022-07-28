Parks Commissioner Heidi Kenniston-Lee running for San Ramon City Council

Heidi Kenniston-Lee, chair of the San Ramon Parks and Community Services Commission, has been one of the early contenders in the City Council race set for this November's ballot.

Kenniston-Lee had announced her bid for the District 4 seat ahead of the formal candidacy filing period, which opened July 18 and runs until an initial deadline of Aug. 12.

"It's crucial that we continue our city's legacy of smart planning that manages

growth in a way that preserves neighborhoods, open space and the environment, local history, and the quality of life we so value in San Ramon," Kenniston-Lee said in her campaign announcement. "As we are called upon to provide new and affordable housing, it is imperative that there are sufficient resources, natural spaces, services and retail to support both our current and future residents."

Kenniston-Lee's current term as parks commissioner is up in 2023.