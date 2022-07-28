SRVHS team swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco for a good cause

Finlayson and his brother created the nonprofit organization and have dedicated their efforts to raising awareness and finding a cure for hydrocephalus, which causes excess fluid buildup in the ventricles of the brain. They suffered the loss of their sister Kate to the condition.

"It's really exciting and special to see this sort of next generation take up the cause and use their talents that they've fought so hard at in the pool for good, to do something bigger and better than them and that's humbling," Peter Finlayson said. "We're super excited to have the San Ramon water polo team, both my brother and I played water polo at San Ramon back in the day."

The 18th annual swim for the Team Hydro Foundation, which will take place on Aug. 13, will serve as the first official team event for the Wolves' 2022-23 squad.

"We also have a wide range of abilities on our team, we have former Olympians, and NCAA water polo champions. We also have grandmothers and grandfathers and everything in between," Finlayson said.

"We're trying to help attract new researchers into the field, establish a better understanding of the basic science, and then enable them to sort of start building momentum and secure larger grants from government agencies and other sources to hopefully make it so that one day, you know, other people don't need to suffer and die. Like our sister did," Finlayson said.

"There's been no real significant advances in treatment since the 1950s," Finlayson said. "So much more research is desperately needed to better characterize the condition and help us move towards a cure. And that's what we're trying to do."

Though registration is closed, the nonprofit is still collecting donations for this year's fundraising, with around $42,000 so far toward its $75,000 goal for 2022. The SRVHS team has raised $3,059 toward its goal of $7,500. To learn more, visit donate.teamhydro.org.

A gathering at Aquatic park by Ghirardelli Square will be held after the swim. Friends and family will be able to recognize those who participated this year.

Participation has grown throughout the years and Team Hydro is just getting started, according to Finlayson. "We've actually sold out our swim this year. We're capped at about 45 swimmers due to Coast Guard permitting and just the size of our ferry vessel," he said.

SRVHS team swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco for a good cause

Wolves boys' water polo squad raising funds, awareness for fight against hydrocephalus