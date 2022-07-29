News

San Ramon police investigating suspicious death in apartment

Person arrested in area on charges unrelated to fatality case, lieutenant says

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Police continue to investigate the death of a woman found inside a San Ramon apartment earlier this week as a suspicious death case, according to a department spokesperson.

A male individual was arrested in the area after being contacted by officers, but the charges were unrelated to the suspicious death investigation, according to San Ramon police Lt. Tami Williams.

"Based on the investigation surrounding this incident, the San Ramon Police Department has not uncovered any information indicating an ongoing threat to members of the San Ramon community," Williams said on Friday.

The situation unfolded at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday when San Ramon police officers were dispatched to a residence in an apartment complex on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. A caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, Williams said.

Police and San Ramon Valley Fire personnel responded, but the woman was declared dead. "The circumstances surrounding her passing continue to be investigated as a suspicious death," Williams said.

The woman's identity was still not available for public release as of Friday morning, pending formal identification by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Division and notification of next of kin, according to Williams.

The circumstances of the male detainee's arrest were not immediately released.

Williams asked anyone with information about the suspicious death investigation to contact the lead detective at [email protected]

