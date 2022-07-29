San Ramon police investigating suspicious death in apartment

Police continue to investigate the death of a woman found inside a San Ramon apartment earlier this week as a suspicious death case, according to a department spokesperson.

A male individual was arrested in the area after being contacted by officers, but the charges were unrelated to the suspicious death investigation, according to San Ramon police Lt. Tami Williams.

"Based on the investigation surrounding this incident, the San Ramon Police Department has not uncovered any information indicating an ongoing threat to members of the San Ramon community," Williams said on Friday.

The situation unfolded at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday when San Ramon police officers were dispatched to a residence in an apartment complex on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. A caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, Williams said.

Police and San Ramon Valley Fire personnel responded, but the woman was declared dead. "The circumstances surrounding her passing continue to be investigated as a suspicious death," Williams said.