News

BART reinstates face mask requirement; mandate effective immediately

Board also approves wage increases for workers

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 31, 2022, 10:39 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A BART train arrives at an East Bay station. (Photo Ray Saint Germain/BCN Foundation)

BART's Board of Directors voted Thursday to reinstate a face mask requirement on BART trains effective immediately.

The board's vote to reinstitute the face mask requirement is now in effect until and inclusive Oct. 1, unless BART directors decide to extend the mandate further.

The temporary amendment to the transit district's Code of Conduct requires riders to wear face masks that fully cover a person's nose and mouth in paid areas of the system with limited exceptions. This requirement applies to trains and all portions of stations beyond the fare gates. Children ages 2 and under, as well as individuals with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks, are exempt from the mandate.

At its Sept. 22 meeting, the BART board will place an action item on its agenda to determine if the mandate should be extended.

A BART spokesperson said Thursday free face masks are available at station agent booths and from all safety staff for those who need one. BART police will continue its education-based enforcement of the mask requirement by offering free masks to anyone who needs one before taking any enforcement action, which could include a citation of up to $75, or being ejected from the paid area.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In other news

The BART board on Thursday ratified tentative agreements to existing labor contracts that will give wage increases to BART workers.

The wage increases will total 10.5% over three years for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Amalgamated Transit Union and Service Employees International Union and non-represent employees and 10.5% over four years for the agency's police unions, BART officials said.

The total four-year cost of the wage increases for BART's operating budget is expected to be $123.8 million, and the four-year capital budget costs, which are primarily reimbursable from capital projects and other sources outside of the operating budget, are expected to be $42.2 million, officials said.

The last general wage increase for BART employees was in July 2020, though higher-level managers and executive staff didn't receive a raise, transit agency officials said.

In 2020, most employees received a 2.75% increase. BART police received a wage increase in July 2021.

BART officials said not increasing wages would have compounded current staffing challenges in a tight labor market and would have potentially impacted service.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

BART reinstates face mask requirement; mandate effective immediately

Board also approves wage increases for workers

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 31, 2022, 10:39 am

BART's Board of Directors voted Thursday to reinstate a face mask requirement on BART trains effective immediately.

The board's vote to reinstitute the face mask requirement is now in effect until and inclusive Oct. 1, unless BART directors decide to extend the mandate further.

The temporary amendment to the transit district's Code of Conduct requires riders to wear face masks that fully cover a person's nose and mouth in paid areas of the system with limited exceptions. This requirement applies to trains and all portions of stations beyond the fare gates. Children ages 2 and under, as well as individuals with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks, are exempt from the mandate.

At its Sept. 22 meeting, the BART board will place an action item on its agenda to determine if the mandate should be extended.

A BART spokesperson said Thursday free face masks are available at station agent booths and from all safety staff for those who need one. BART police will continue its education-based enforcement of the mask requirement by offering free masks to anyone who needs one before taking any enforcement action, which could include a citation of up to $75, or being ejected from the paid area.

In other news

The BART board on Thursday ratified tentative agreements to existing labor contracts that will give wage increases to BART workers.

The wage increases will total 10.5% over three years for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Amalgamated Transit Union and Service Employees International Union and non-represent employees and 10.5% over four years for the agency's police unions, BART officials said.

The total four-year cost of the wage increases for BART's operating budget is expected to be $123.8 million, and the four-year capital budget costs, which are primarily reimbursable from capital projects and other sources outside of the operating budget, are expected to be $42.2 million, officials said.

The last general wage increase for BART employees was in July 2020, though higher-level managers and executive staff didn't receive a raise, transit agency officials said.

In 2020, most employees received a 2.75% increase. BART police received a wage increase in July 2021.

BART officials said not increasing wages would have compounded current staffing challenges in a tight labor market and would have potentially impacted service.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.