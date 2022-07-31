News

SRVUSD parent Micah Black bids for Area 5 board seat

Stay-at-home mom of three seeks to 'regain parent trust and transparency'

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 31, 2022, 4:47 pm 0
Micah Black, a Danville parent of three children and political newcomer, has launched a campaign to challenge for the Area 5 seat on the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education.

Micah Black is running for SRVUSD Board Area 5. (Photo courtesy Micah Black)

"My desire is to bring SRVUSD back to its state of academic excellence and I believe that happens in facilitating unity built on trust and open communication," Black said on her campaign page.

In addition to seeking to restore trust and transparency in the district, Black's platform consists of addressing other issues that have seen the current board come under fire, such as balancing the budget and supporting vulnerable students with adequate staffing.

Black's campaign priorities also include a "drive back to academic excellence."

"School is not a place where the values at home are undermined and sensitive topics are taught to children without explicit permission from the parents," Black said on her campaign page. "The success of our children in school is a partnership established by open communication, transparency, understanding and trust."

Black describes herself as a stay-at-home mother for the past decade, with children ages 14, 5 and 4. She said that scheduling has allowed her to assist with her husband, Jonathan Black, at his Danville-based law firm Weston Law Group. She also said that it has given her the time to be an active volunteer at her children's schools.

Black said that illnesses faced by two of her children early on led her to focus on being an advocate for them, adding that this has in turn driven her to advocate for other children and families.

Sitting Board Member Rachel Hurd was the only other candidate to have filed papers for the Area 5 seat, as of the latest candidate list from the county Thursday.

The candidacy filing period for Contra Costa County elections opened on July 18. The final deadline is Aug. 12 at 5 p.m.

In addition to the Area 5 seat, voters will select trustees for the areas 1 and 4 in this year's general election.

Sitting Board Member Susanna Ordway has filed for election to the Area 4 seat, while Board President Ken Mintz has declined to seek the Area 1 seat. District-based elections were first rolled out in 2020, in which trustees Shelley Clark and Laura Bratt were elected for four-year terms to areas 2 and 3, respectively.

To learn more about Black's candidacy, visit her campaign website at www.micahforschoolboard.com.

