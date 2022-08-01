Little League Intermediate World Series underway in Livermore

The Little League Intermediate World Series kicked off Sunday in Livermore at Max Baer Park.

The event continues through Aug. 7. There will be 12 teams total participating with half from the U.S. and half representing international teams.

Presented by Little League International, the event returns to full capacity this year after two years of being restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know how difficult these past two years have been, and continue to be, on our local leagues, players, and families, but we are thrilled to welcome back fans and international teams at all seven divisions of our baseball and softball tournaments this summer," said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO in a statement earlier this year.

He continued, "We are anticipating a more exciting tournament than ever with the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, the expansion of teams in Williamsport and Greenville, and the return of full competition at all seven of our divisions of play. We hope everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the World Series experience this summer with us, whether in person or watching at home with their family, and we look forward to writing a historic chapter in the Little League story."