Pedestrian dies in suspected drunk-driving crash in Dublin

Dublin police arrested a Livermore man on suspicion of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a pedestrian on Dougherty Road on Sunday night.

The collision occurred around 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Dougherty Road, about a half-mile north of the thoroughfare's intersection with Interstate 580. Officers arrived to find a woman had been struck by a Chevrolet SUV while walking in the southbound lanes, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt.

"Lifesaving efforts were performed by medical staff and the Alameda County Fire Department, however, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries," Schmidt said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released publicly, pending family notification by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

Schmidt said the SUV driver – identified as Giovanni Fissore, 42, of Livermore – remained at the scene and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. All street lights in the area were fully operational, according to police.