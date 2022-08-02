Community Briefs: Fire safety town hall | Town Talks on recreation | Public piano program back

Fire safety town hall
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier's next town hall is set to center on fire safety, as high-profile wildfires continue to burn throughout the state.
DeSaulnier will be joined by Lewis Broschard, fire chief for Contra Costa Fire Protection District, as well as Casey Long, the local congressional liaison for FEMA, and Brian Marshall, fire chief for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.
The virtual town hall is scheduled for next Wednesday (Aug. 10) at 1 p.m.
Registration is available here.
Town Talks
Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich is set to provide information on renting town facilities, as well as discuss updates to the Downtown Master Plan and the Diablo Road Trail, in the upcoming monthly Town Talks.
Arnerich is set to be joined by assistant town manager Tai Williams and Henry Perezalonso, director of the Recreation, Arts and Community Services Department.
Residents are invited to submit questions ahead of time to [email protected] Registration for the virtual event is available here.
Community pianos
Danville officials have announced the return of the town's community piano program this year.
The community pianos are available for residents and visitors to share their musical skills on the streets of Danville, at the Senior Center, Community Center and Village Theatre.
The pianos, available through Sept. 5, feature designs from local middle and high school students, who responded to a call for designs from the town in May.
