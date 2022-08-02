Community Briefs: Fire safety town hall | Town Talks on recreation | Public piano program back

Fire safety town hall

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier's next town hall is set to center on fire safety, as high-profile wildfires continue to burn throughout the state.

DeSaulnier will be joined by Lewis Broschard, fire chief for Contra Costa Fire Protection District, as well as Casey Long, the local congressional liaison for FEMA, and Brian Marshall, fire chief for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

The virtual town hall is scheduled for next Wednesday (Aug. 10) at 1 p.m.

Registration is available here.