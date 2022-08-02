Danville parent Jesse vanZee campaigning for SRVUSD Area 1 seat

Jesse vanZee, a Danville father of five and president of the Montair Dad's Club, has launched a campaign for the school board seat to be vacated by Board President Ken Mintz, who has opted not to seek re-election this November.

First-time candidate vanZee said that he and his wife "knew we had found something special" upon enrolling their oldest child in the school, and that they "quickly fell in love with the teachers, staff and parent community."

"I love our schools and our community and want to serve on the Board of Education to protect what we have and grow into a bright future," vanZee said on his campaign page. "However, the future greatness of our schools is not a guarantee. We need leadership on the Board of Education. Leadership who will focus on the fundamentals that produce academic excellence in a safe and secure environment for kids to flourish as critical thinkers."

Financial stability and safe schools are listed as vanZee's priorities if elected, as well as parental involvement, noting that "parents are the primary stakeholder in their child’s education," and academic excellence.

"We must get our district back to the fundamentals of excelling in math, science, English and civics," vanZee said on his campaign page.