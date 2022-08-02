Dublin police identify victim, confirm more details in pedestrian fatality

Police on Tuesday released the identity of the Dublin woman who died two nights earlier after being struck by an SUV driven by a man who was allegedly intoxicated with his child in the vehicle.

Roni Gage, 39, succumbed to her injuries after the collision while she was walking in southbound lanes on Dougherty Road around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt of Dublin Police Services.

"Dublin Police would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Ms. Gage," Schmidt said on Tuesday.

The captain also confirmed new details about the collision, including that the arrested driver -- identified as Giovanni Fissore, 42, of Livermore -- faces a possible child endangerment charge on top of drunk-driving allegations because his child was in the vehicle at the time.

The case has not yet been referred to prosecutors for a formal charging decision, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday. Police investigations into suspected intoxicated driving can often last for months or more before being completed due to toxicology testing, interviews and other reasons.