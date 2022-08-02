News

Dublin police identify victim, confirm more details in pedestrian fatality

Suspected drunk-driver also accused of child endangerment with youth in vehicle

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 2, 2022, 11:27 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Police on Tuesday released the identity of the Dublin woman who died two nights earlier after being struck by an SUV driven by a man who was allegedly intoxicated with his child in the vehicle.

Roni Gage, 39, succumbed to her injuries after the collision while she was walking in southbound lanes on Dougherty Road around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt of Dublin Police Services.

"Dublin Police would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Ms. Gage," Schmidt said on Tuesday.

The captain also confirmed new details about the collision, including that the arrested driver -- identified as Giovanni Fissore, 42, of Livermore -- faces a possible child endangerment charge on top of drunk-driving allegations because his child was in the vehicle at the time.

The case has not yet been referred to prosecutors for a formal charging decision, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday. Police investigations into suspected intoxicated driving can often last for months or more before being completed due to toxicology testing, interviews and other reasons.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The deadly collision, which was the city's first of the year, occurred in the 6200 block of Dougherty Road, about a half-mile north of the thoroughfare's intersection with Interstate 580.

Officers arrived to find a woman -- later identified as Gage -- was struck by a Chevrolet SUV while walking in southbound lanes of Dougherty Road. The reason she was in the roadway and her direction of travel remain unclear. "She was nowhere near an intersection or crosswalk but she was clearly in the lanes of traffic," Schmidt said.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but Gage was pronounced dead on Sunday night, according to Schmidt.

Police arrested Fissore, who remained at the scene, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment. Neither the driver nor his child were injured in the crash, according to Schmidt.

The fatality remains under investigation by the Dublin Police Services traffic unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or have other information related to the case, can contact the department at 925-833-6638.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Dublin police identify victim, confirm more details in pedestrian fatality

Suspected drunk-driver also accused of child endangerment with youth in vehicle

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 2, 2022, 11:27 pm

Police on Tuesday released the identity of the Dublin woman who died two nights earlier after being struck by an SUV driven by a man who was allegedly intoxicated with his child in the vehicle.

Roni Gage, 39, succumbed to her injuries after the collision while she was walking in southbound lanes on Dougherty Road around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt of Dublin Police Services.

"Dublin Police would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Ms. Gage," Schmidt said on Tuesday.

The captain also confirmed new details about the collision, including that the arrested driver -- identified as Giovanni Fissore, 42, of Livermore -- faces a possible child endangerment charge on top of drunk-driving allegations because his child was in the vehicle at the time.

The case has not yet been referred to prosecutors for a formal charging decision, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday. Police investigations into suspected intoxicated driving can often last for months or more before being completed due to toxicology testing, interviews and other reasons.

The deadly collision, which was the city's first of the year, occurred in the 6200 block of Dougherty Road, about a half-mile north of the thoroughfare's intersection with Interstate 580.

Officers arrived to find a woman -- later identified as Gage -- was struck by a Chevrolet SUV while walking in southbound lanes of Dougherty Road. The reason she was in the roadway and her direction of travel remain unclear. "She was nowhere near an intersection or crosswalk but she was clearly in the lanes of traffic," Schmidt said.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but Gage was pronounced dead on Sunday night, according to Schmidt.

Police arrested Fissore, who remained at the scene, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment. Neither the driver nor his child were injured in the crash, according to Schmidt.

The fatality remains under investigation by the Dublin Police Services traffic unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or have other information related to the case, can contact the department at 925-833-6638.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.