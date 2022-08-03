News

Closing weekend for 'The Comedy of Errors' in Tri-Valley

See Shakespeare in vineyard setting

by Jeremy Walsh / Livermore Vine

From left: Actors in Leyla Modirzadeh, Jack Grable, Jillian Smith and Chloris Li perform in SPARC Theater's modernized adaptation of "The Comedy of Errors" at Darcie Kent Vineyards in Livermore. (Photo by Gregg Le Blanc/CumulusLight Photography)

"The Comedy of Errors" will be onstage in Livermore Valley wine country for one more weekend, with tickets still available for all three shows left in the SPARC Theater production at its new home of Darcie Kent Vineyards.

Directed by Domenique Lozano, the local rendition offers a modern twist to one of William Shakespeare's earliest plays noted for its "slapstick physical comedy, witty word play and lots of mistaken identities," producers said.

"'The Comedy of Errors' follows the journey of two sets of twins separated during a shipwreck and the mishaps and hijinks that occur in their quest to reunite," SPARC Theater officials said. "This adaptation is set in Texas, on the border of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez emphasizing the realities of families separated at the border with the humor and craziness of farce."

Having opened in mid-July, the outdoor production features a cast that includes Leyla Modirzadeh, Jillian Smith, Jack Grable, Chloris Li, Ryan Torres, Amanda Kang and Abigail Coats.

The closing weekend shows are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, each beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Darcie Kent Vineyards at 7000 Tesla Road in Livermore. For more information, go to sparctheater.org.

