Councilmember Mark Armstrong seeks election to full term for San Ramon's District 2

Mark Armstrong looks to defend his District 2 seat on the San Ramon City Council in this year's general election, with a campaign to be elected to the seat for a full term after being appointed short-term in 2021.

"As a member of the City Council, Mark has learned how important it is to evaluate opportunities and concerns starting with how they affect our neighborhoods -- the streets we live on; the schools our kids attend, the parks they and we play in; and the safety of our families -- and have come to appreciate the importance of balancing decisions that affect a neighborhood’s needs and concerns with citywide needs and concerns," Armstrong's campaign page said.

Armstrong was appointed to fill the regular council seat vacated upon Dave Hudson ascension to mayor after winning the 2020 general election.

Prior to his current stint on the council, Armstrong had a 30-year career with the U.S. Army, with posts in Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean and the Indo-Pacific region.

Upon his retirement from the military, he went on to work for Federal Emergency Management Agency, based in the local District 9, which saw him on deployments throughout the United States and U.S. territories including Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands.