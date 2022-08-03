News

Councilmember Mark Armstrong seeks election to full term for San Ramon's District 2

Incumbent was appointed to council last year to fill vacancy created by Hudson's ascension to mayor

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 3, 2022, 9:33 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mark Armstrong looks to defend his District 2 seat on the San Ramon City Council in this year's general election, with a campaign to be elected to the seat for a full term after being appointed short-term in 2021.

City Councilmember Mark Armstrong, incumbent for San Ramon's District 2. (Image courtesy Armstrong4SanRamon)

"As a member of the City Council, Mark has learned how important it is to evaluate opportunities and concerns starting with how they affect our neighborhoods -- the streets we live on; the schools our kids attend, the parks they and we play in; and the safety of our families -- and have come to appreciate the importance of balancing decisions that affect a neighborhood’s needs and concerns with citywide needs and concerns," Armstrong's campaign page said.

Armstrong was appointed to fill the regular council seat vacated upon Dave Hudson ascension to mayor after winning the 2020 general election.

Prior to his current stint on the council, Armstrong had a 30-year career with the U.S. Army, with posts in Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean and the Indo-Pacific region.

Upon his retirement from the military, he went on to work for Federal Emergency Management Agency, based in the local District 9, which saw him on deployments throughout the United States and U.S. territories including Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Despite far-ranging deployments across the country and world, Armstrong describes himself as a California and Bay Area native on his campaign page, having called San Ramon home for 18 years -- 17 of which have been in the area encompassed by District 2.

The southernmost portions of San Ramon fall in District 2, which is roughly bound by San Ramon Village on the south, the Dublin Hills on the east, Dougherty Valley Boulevard on the west, and Montevideo and Vera Cruz drives to the north.

As of the most recent candidate summary from the county on Aug. 2, Armstrong is the only contender for the District 2 seat. The candidacy filing period is open through Aug. 12.

More information on Armstrong's campaign is available at armstrong4sanramon.com.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Councilmember Mark Armstrong seeks election to full term for San Ramon's District 2

Incumbent was appointed to council last year to fill vacancy created by Hudson's ascension to mayor

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 3, 2022, 9:33 pm

Mark Armstrong looks to defend his District 2 seat on the San Ramon City Council in this year's general election, with a campaign to be elected to the seat for a full term after being appointed short-term in 2021.

"As a member of the City Council, Mark has learned how important it is to evaluate opportunities and concerns starting with how they affect our neighborhoods -- the streets we live on; the schools our kids attend, the parks they and we play in; and the safety of our families -- and have come to appreciate the importance of balancing decisions that affect a neighborhood’s needs and concerns with citywide needs and concerns," Armstrong's campaign page said.

Armstrong was appointed to fill the regular council seat vacated upon Dave Hudson ascension to mayor after winning the 2020 general election.

Prior to his current stint on the council, Armstrong had a 30-year career with the U.S. Army, with posts in Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean and the Indo-Pacific region.

Upon his retirement from the military, he went on to work for Federal Emergency Management Agency, based in the local District 9, which saw him on deployments throughout the United States and U.S. territories including Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Despite far-ranging deployments across the country and world, Armstrong describes himself as a California and Bay Area native on his campaign page, having called San Ramon home for 18 years -- 17 of which have been in the area encompassed by District 2.

The southernmost portions of San Ramon fall in District 2, which is roughly bound by San Ramon Village on the south, the Dublin Hills on the east, Dougherty Valley Boulevard on the west, and Montevideo and Vera Cruz drives to the north.

As of the most recent candidate summary from the county on Aug. 2, Armstrong is the only contender for the District 2 seat. The candidacy filing period is open through Aug. 12.

More information on Armstrong's campaign is available at armstrong4sanramon.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.