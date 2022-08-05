Karen Stepper running for sixth term on Danville Town Council

"As a council member ... I have consistently helped identify and implement opportunities designed to strengthen local businesses," Stepper said. "This includes the development of the Farmer's Market, business promotion funds, business grants, and development of downtown infrastructure such as necessary parking lot expansion and street maintenance."

Stepper also pointed to her work on the council promoting investment in local businesses over the course of her nearly 20-year tenure.

"Residents of Danville consistently tell me that safety is one of the top reasons they choose to live here," Stepper said on her campaign page. "That's why I have spent my time as a councilmember ensuring that safety remains a top budget priority."

Stepper, who kicked off her re-election campaign in the spring, is running on a platform that emphasizes her past and present prioritization of public safety, local businesses, and parks and open spaces.

Danville Town Councilmember Karen Stepper is seeking to continue for another term in her seat, which she was first elected to in 2002, with no challengers to her incumbency so far.

As of Aug. 2, no challengers had filed for candidacy for Stepper's incumbent seat. The nomination deadline is next Friday (Aug. 12).

Before retiring from the workforce, Stepper worked as an accountant in San Ramon after a four-year career as a math teacher in San Jose. She is the parent of a daughter and son who both graduated from Monte Vista High School, who both work in San Francisco.

Prior to being elected to the council in 2002, Stepper spent nine years on the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education.

During her time on the Town Council, Stepper has been appointed mayor a total of four times, the most recent of which was in 2020. In Danville, the mayor serves a one-year term and is appointed annually in a vote from the council rather than directly elected by voters.

"Our parks and open spaces host a wide range of events and public facilities, including the renovated Village Theatre, two community centers, the Veterans Memorial Building, Hap Magee Ranch Park, as well as a number of picnic, playground, and bocce ball fields for all ages," Stepper said. "As a member of the Town Council, I have worked diligently to protect and (expand) these crucial public spaces and will continue to do so in the years to come."

Despite seeking to maintain a bustling downtown in which local businesses can thrive, Stepper noted that she is also focused on maintaining Danville's parks and open spaces, as well as town-sponsored recreation and entertainment opportunities.

Karen Stepper running for sixth term on Danville Town Council

Longtime incumbent aims to prioritize public safety, local businesses, parks