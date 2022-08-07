News

County supervisors to discuss oversight of sheriff's office

Committee recommends reporting structure to board

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will discuss oversight of the county sheriff's office and a recommendation from the county's public protection committee to create a regular reporting structure to the board from the sheriff's office.

Assembly Bill 1185, which became law Jan. 1, 2021, authorizes the county to establish a sheriff oversight board and/or an inspector general to assist in its oversight duty. Doing either requires action on the board's part or a public vote.

The law also authorizes an oversight board and/or an inspector general to issue a subpoena when deemed necessary to investigate a matter within that jurisdiction. It also says exercising that power can't obstruct the sheriff's office's ability to conduct investigations.

The staff report for Tuesday's meeting says four out of nine Bay Area counties have established an inspector general or a sheriff oversight board, with two other counties in the process of doing so.

The county administrator's office and the sheriff's office have developed the framework for a quarterly oversight report to present to the board, updating it on sheriff's office activities and allowing the board to ask questions about operational issues. The report would cover custody services, field operations, support services and administration.

Custody services include total number of bookings, number of participants in custody alternatives, in-custody deaths, and medical data overseen by the county health department.

The department would also report on coroner cases, internal affairs investigations, use of force events, assaults on staff, interactions with immigration officials, racial data, evictions and other significant events.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) at the board chamber at the county administration building, at 1025 Escobar St. in Martinez. The meeting can be viewed at www.contracosta.ca.gov or at https://cccounty-us.zoom.us/j/87344719204.

