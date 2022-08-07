Police: Shot fired, intervening witness pistol-whipped in Danville robbery

A man was robbed at gunpoint with a shot fired and a witness attempting to intervene was pistol-whipped in broad daylight at a Danville shopping center on Saturday, according to police.

The three culprits drove away from the Livery Shopping Center after the armed robbery and remained at-large into Sunday, police said.

The situation unfolded around 2:44 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Livery in the 200 block of Sycamore Valley Road. A man was approached by three armed people as he exited a shop and walked toward his parked car, according to Danville police.

"As two of the suspects were taking a watch from the victim, a witness to the crime attempted to intervene. One of the suspects struck the witness with a pistol," police said. "At one point during the robbery, one of the suspects fired one round from their firearm."

Police did not report whether the gunshot hit any person.