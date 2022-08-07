Police: Shot fired, intervening witness pistol-whipped in Danville robbery

A man was robbed at gunpoint with a shot fired and a witness attempting to intervene was pistol-whipped in broad daylight at a Danville shopping center on Saturday, according to police.
The three culprits drove away from the Livery Shopping Center after the armed robbery and remained at-large into Sunday, police said.
The situation unfolded around 2:44 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Livery in the 200 block of Sycamore Valley Road. A man was approached by three armed people as he exited a shop and walked toward his parked car, according to Danville police.
"As two of the suspects were taking a watch from the victim, a witness to the crime attempted to intervene. One of the suspects struck the witness with a pistol," police said. "At one point during the robbery, one of the suspects fired one round from their firearm."
Police did not report whether the gunshot hit any person.
The three robbers fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police – who did not provide descriptions of the suspects nor their vehicle.
There was speculation on social media that individuals detained in Oakland after a police chase on Sunday were connected to the Danville armed robbery from the day before, but Police Chief Allan Shields told DanvilleSanRamon, "We do not believe the pursuit into Oakland is related to the Danville case."
The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing, police said. Anyone with information can contact Danville police Sgt. Jacob Bell at 925-314-3703 or [email protected]
Saturday's incident marks the third armed robbery reported publicly in Danville in the past month and a half, following a Rolex watch theft in the Trader Joe's parking lot on July 1 and a robbery attempt with gunfire on Hartford Road on June 21.
Danville
Danville
15 hours ago

15 hours ago
It is time to recall the George Soros funded soft on crime DA Becton, just like it was time for San Francisco to recall the George Soros funded soft on crime DA Chesa Boudin. It is not a coincidence that after DA Becton went after the Danville police officer that criminals are now pouring into Danville as the word on the street is clear that Danville is open season for criminals. Danville for years was ranked the safety city in the state, but with soft on crime DA Becton it is only a matter of time before she turns us into Richmond or Oakland.
Do you blame the Danville police for now being reluctant to do their job and stop criminals? First, DA Becton goes after the Danville police officer, which causes the Town to then pay a ridiculous amount of money to the ambulance chasing lawyer from Oakland who even got paid for his criminal client who threw rocks from the overpass at vehicles and then pulled a knife on the police officer. These things do not occur in a vacuum. If you were a Danville police officer are you going to apply the same gusto you previously did to stop criminals knowing that DA Becton does not care about crime victims or public safety but only cares about her politically driven prosecution of police officers?
Enough is enough. Are we going to have to wait for these out of town criminals to kill an innocent victim in Danville before we wake up and do the right thing and recall DA Becton?
The criminal was throwing rocks from the overpass at cars and could have killed innocent people. The same criminal then pulled a knife on the police officer, who in self defense had to fire one shot at the criminal, and then immediately called for an ambulance. That is what a reasonable police officer would do. However, due tothe prior actions of DA Becton, this resulted in a $4.5 million dollar settlement to the ambulance chasing lawyer in Oakland. Of course, this is more motivation for criminals to come to Danville. We need to recall DA Becton now!
Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek
2 hours ago

2 hours ago
@D...the wrongful police shooting of a mentally disturbed individual and this most recent robbery are two entirely different scenarios, like comparing apples to oranges.
Unfortunately the police arrived after the robbery and could not pursue these violent suspects who (like Officer Hall) deserve serious jail time upon arrest and conviction.
Danville
Danville
2 hours ago

2 hours ago
Given the recent string of robberies, it might be advisable not to wear or display anything of value that might attract the attention of robber/thieves.
Best to leave the fancy jewelry and fashion accessories at home.
another community
another community
1 hour ago

1 hour ago
>...comparing apples to oranges.
Fortunately no Danville resident was killed during the course of these recent robberies as one can always replace material items but not a human life.
These incidents cannot be compared to Officer Hall's wrongful murders of two homeless/mentally-ill victims.