Registration open for Hope 100 Golf Marathon

The Hope 100 Golf Marathon is returning to Castlewood Country Club's Valley Course next month, and registration is underway for participants and sponsors for the annual endurance event that raises vital money for local nonprofit Hope Hospice.

The Sept. 19 marathon will see golfers play 100 holes in the same day, a format designed as a strenuous experience to symbolize the challenges patients and families face at the end of life.

Proceeds will support Hope Hospice's patient-care services and grief support center, as well as a range of free educational programs for the local public including grief support services, dementia-care education and family caregiver resources, according to organizers.

"The 2021 event brought in $155,000, which broke a fundraising record," said Marc Rovetti, Hope's director of philanthropy and event chairperson.

"Although the Hope 100 is designed to be a fun, entertaining experience for the participants, the reason we gather is to raise critical support for our programs. Our veteran players have always acknowledged that mission and have been very generous. We can't express enough gratitude for their support," he added.