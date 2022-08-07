Registration open for Hope 100 Golf Marathon

The Hope 100 Golf Marathon is returning to Castlewood Country Club's Valley Course next month, and registration is underway for participants and sponsors for the annual endurance event that raises vital money for local nonprofit Hope Hospice.
The Sept. 19 marathon will see golfers play 100 holes in the same day, a format designed as a strenuous experience to symbolize the challenges patients and families face at the end of life.
Proceeds will support Hope Hospice's patient-care services and grief support center, as well as a range of free educational programs for the local public including grief support services, dementia-care education and family caregiver resources, according to organizers.
"The 2021 event brought in $155,000, which broke a fundraising record," said Marc Rovetti, Hope's director of philanthropy and event chairperson.
"Although the Hope 100 is designed to be a fun, entertaining experience for the participants, the reason we gather is to raise critical support for our programs. Our veteran players have always acknowledged that mission and have been very generous. We can't express enough gratitude for their support," he added.
The Hope 100 Golf Marathon was originally created in 2015 in honor of former Castlewood golf professional Piper Wagner, who died from cancer and received end-of-life care from Hope Hospice. The event also now memorializes the late Steve Thompson, an original Hope 100 participant, Bay Area native and co-founder of Jerry Thompson and Sons Painting.
An exclusive charity fundraiser, Hope 100 is accepting registrants with only 36 player spots available for a minimum donation of $2,500 each. Some pay their own registration while others fundraise among friends, family and employers to cover the cost. Players can attempt the 100 holes on their own or split the challenge among friends.
A quick pace of play is emphasized, with the goal of completing 18 holes every two hours. Although score is not the primary focus, prizes will be awarded related to scores.
Again this year FH Dailey Chevrolet will sponsor a hole-in-one competition that offers a prize of $75,000 to be used toward the winner's choice of vehicle from the dealership in San Leandro.
For more about this year's event, visit Hope100GolfMarathon.com or call Rovetti at 925-829-8770.
