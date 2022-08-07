News

San Ramon Teen Council appointments set for Monday

Council poised to interview then select candidates for two vacancies

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon City Council is set for a special meeting to interview and appoint candidates for two youth representative seats on the city's Teen Council on Monday evening.

San Ramon's Parks and Community Services Commission includes one student commissioner, who serves double duty as chair of the city's Teen Council. The position is currently vacant, along with the vice chair position on the Teen Council.

As of 2019, the positions have been for two-year terms, in which the vice chair position rolls into the chair position in the second year. Anya Ayyappan, who was appointed vice chair in 2021, had been on track to serve as chair through 2023, prior to her resignation last month.

There are four candidates for the chair position and eight candidates for the vice chair position, according to reports from city clerk Christina Franco.

The San Ramon City Council's special meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday (Aug. 8). The agenda is available here.

