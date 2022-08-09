County DA charges police officer for allegedly beating arrestee with stun gun

A now-former Richmond Police Department officer faces a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a man with a taser, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced last week.

On April 9 at 1 a.m., former officer Eric Smith Jr. was attempting to arrest a man in Richmond for a previous car chase incident, according to the filing. After failed attempts to stun the man with a Taser, Smith physically hit him with the device enough times to cause "great bodily injury to the victim," according to the district attorney.

The Richmond Police Department terminated Smith from the force on Aug. 3, and filed the case to the district attorney.

Smith also faces enhancements for causing great bodily harm and for the use of a dangerous weapon.

The Contra Costa County Superior Court will set his arrangement date.