News

County DA charges police officer for allegedly beating arrestee with stun gun

Richmond PD fired officer last week

by Olivia Wynkoop / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 9, 2022, 4:59 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A now-former Richmond Police Department officer faces a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a man with a taser, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced last week.

(Stock image)

On April 9 at 1 a.m., former officer Eric Smith Jr. was attempting to arrest a man in Richmond for a previous car chase incident, according to the filing. After failed attempts to stun the man with a Taser, Smith physically hit him with the device enough times to cause "great bodily injury to the victim," according to the district attorney.

The Richmond Police Department terminated Smith from the force on Aug. 3, and filed the case to the district attorney.

Smith also faces enhancements for causing great bodily harm and for the use of a dangerous weapon.

The Contra Costa County Superior Court will set his arrangement date.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

County DA charges police officer for allegedly beating arrestee with stun gun

Richmond PD fired officer last week

by Olivia Wynkoop / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 9, 2022, 4:59 pm

A now-former Richmond Police Department officer faces a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a man with a taser, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced last week.

On April 9 at 1 a.m., former officer Eric Smith Jr. was attempting to arrest a man in Richmond for a previous car chase incident, according to the filing. After failed attempts to stun the man with a Taser, Smith physically hit him with the device enough times to cause "great bodily injury to the victim," according to the district attorney.

The Richmond Police Department terminated Smith from the force on Aug. 3, and filed the case to the district attorney.

Smith also faces enhancements for causing great bodily harm and for the use of a dangerous weapon.

The Contra Costa County Superior Court will set his arrangement date.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.