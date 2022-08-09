Dublin school board to consider changes to communications policy after texting scandal

The board's debate on July 12 centered on a report from Harold Freiman, an attorney at a Walnut Creek firm contracted with the district, that found that no Brown Act violations had occurred based on evidence in the publicly released conversations.

The item is on the agenda for Tuesday at the request of Trustee Megan Rouse at a special board meeting on July 12. The meeting was aimed at addressing the fallout of conversations between a handful of residents who appeared to be directing Board President Dan Cherrier, and trustees William Kuo and Gabi Blackman, in their selection of a new trustee-area map that pushed Rouse and Kristin Pelham into the same district.

"As recently discussed by the Board, staff has prepared a revision to include language addressing the practice of texting during board meetings," Superintendent Chris Funk said in a summary for the upcoming board meeting. "This revision, along with additional changes needed to bring the bylaw in alignment with current CSBA recommendations, are noted on the attached draft for a first reading."

The debate around revisions to the relevant policy are set to kick off at the board's next regular meeting this Tuesday, with staff expecting a second reading and vote at the subsequent Aug. 23 meeting.

Members of the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees are set to discuss revisions to the board's policy on electronic communications, following controversy over conversations revealed by public records during the adoption of new trustee-area maps earlier this year.

Under the draft revision, "(a) Board member is prohibited from responding directly to any communication from other Board members regarding matters that are within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board or using digital icons (e.g., "likes" or emojis) to express reactions to communications made by other Board members."

The draft revision also includes guidelines for social media use and interactions. While social media use to interact with the public is allowed regarding district business, the draft revision emphasizes that board members are prohibited from interacting with one another regarding district business on social media platforms.

In particular, the draft revision includes an addition that "(board members) shall not text or email with community members while public comment is being heard at a board meeting."

"We each serve the entire school district, all of our students and all of our staff. And to that end we can put policies and practices in place to guide that, to be clear about what we're supposed to do," Rouse said on July 12. "And I will say I thought we were doing these things. I thought these were our policies and practices, and I have read them even more carefully now, and they are not written down. But I thought we were doing these things. But we're not. So we have an opportunity to find agreement on them, write them down and follow them."

Dublin school board to consider changes to communications policy after texting scandal

Move aims to prevent repeat of controversy revealed by public records release