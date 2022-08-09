News

San Ramon council expected to pass last funding agreement for Iron Horse Trail bridge

$2.28M from Tri-Valley Transportation Council

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

The San Ramon City Council on Tuesday is expected to approve a funding agreement with the Tri-Valley Transportation Council bringing more than $2.28 million in development funds for construction of the Iron Horse Trail bicycle/pedestrian overcrossing project at Bollinger Canyon Road.

The matter is on the council's consent calendar, meaning passage is considered routine.

A staff report for Tuesday's meeting says the project is currently in the final phases of cost negotiations, being led by the Contra Costa Transportation Authority. The project would then go to bid, with construction starting this winter.

As of last December, when the City Council approved sending $1 million to the project from the city's beautification fund, the total cost estimate of the bridge was more than $22.7 million. Most of the funding comes from state, federal and Measure J funding.

The city has worked on the project for more than a decade. The Iron Horse Regional Trail, which runs through the center of San Ramon's evolving downtown, extends from Dublin to Martinez. The Association of Bay Area Governments has designated San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch area as a priority development area.

The San Ramon City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) at the council chamber at City Hall, 7000 Bollinger Canyon Road. The meeting can also be viewed on the city's YouTube channel at: www.sanramon.ca.gov/YouTube or on Zoom, at https://cityofsanramon.zoom.us/j/97184356482.

