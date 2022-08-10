"We are also really concerned about the scarcity of vaccine," he said. "Our demand is far exceeding our supply, in Contra Costa and across California."

Tzviel said there are more than 1,300 cases in California that are confirmed, with the majority in San Francisco and Los Angeles counties.

"While the numbers are still small, they are growing every week. 16 of our 31 cases have been in West County and 10 in Central County," county health officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli told the board. "Ten of the cases of 31 have been in Hispanic or Latino men."

There are 31 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Contra Costa County, with another 13 suspected cases, health officials told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

"Fully vaccinated people with two boosters are 96% less likely to die from COVID than people who are unvaccinated," she said.

Jenssen said that though new boosters will come this fall, people shouldn't wait to get vaccinated.

The county has also seen a slight uptick in COVD-19 cases, deputy health services director Erika Jenssen told the board. The county is averaging about 112 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The amount of virus detected in the county's wastewater has gone up slightly the past two weeks.

"Our goal is to get the vaccine out into the community as soon as we can. We're going to open online scheduling (for vaccines) later this month," Tzvieli said.

But the virus -- which is contracted mostly through skin-to-skin contact -- is "extremely painful," and frequently leaves scars, he said.

No one has died from Monkeypox in the U.S., according to Tzvieli, and only about 3% of those infected have required hospitalization.

"And we have a waiting list of over 1,800 people that have expressed interest in the vaccine," he said. "We have been allocated another 1,800 doses in the next big allocation, and those will come in stages throughout the month."

County confirms 31 monkeypox cases; numbers 'growing every week'

'We are also really concerned about the scarcity of vaccine', Dr. Tzvieli tells Board of Supervisors