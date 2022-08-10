San Ramon: Innovation-Technology Committee member Sara Lashanlo bids for City Council District 2

Sara Lashanlo -- a finalist in the appointment process for the District 2 City Council seat that ultimately went to Mark Armstrong in 2021 -- has launched a campaign for election to win a full term in the seat this November.

"I'm running because I'm inspired by the safe, diverse and compassionate city that is San Ramon, and the climate-conscious, equitably growing and modern city that we can be," Lashanlo said on her campaign site.

Lashanlo was among the finalists selected from a 15-applicant pool seeking appointment to the District 2 seat in 2021, when it was vacated upon then-councilmember Dave Hudson's election as mayor.

Currently a member of the city's Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee, Lashanlo got her start working with the city as a recreation leader with the parks department during her summers as a student at California High School, from which she graduated from in 2013. She currently works at a medical device startup, having earned a mechanical engineering degree from California Polytechnic State University.

"I've experienced San Ramon as a student, attending the local high school, frequenting the parks and eateries, and working as a Recreation Leader for Camp Central," Lashanlo said on her campaign page. "I've also experienced San Ramon as a different kind of community member: a working professional, commuter, library-goer, nature lover, grocery shopper, City Center patron."