News

San Ramon: Innovation-Technology Committee member Sara Lashanlo bids for City Council District 2

Challenger was finalist for appointment when same position was vacant in 2021

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 10, 2022, 4:51 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Sara Lashanlo -- a finalist in the appointment process for the District 2 City Council seat that ultimately went to Mark Armstrong in 2021 -- has launched a campaign for election to win a full term in the seat this November.

Sara Lashanlo, candidate for San Ramon City Council District 2. (Photo courtesy Lashanlo)

"I'm running because I'm inspired by the safe, diverse and compassionate city that is San Ramon, and the climate-conscious, equitably growing and modern city that we can be," Lashanlo said on her campaign site.

Lashanlo was among the finalists selected from a 15-applicant pool seeking appointment to the District 2 seat in 2021, when it was vacated upon then-councilmember Dave Hudson's election as mayor.

Currently a member of the city's Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee, Lashanlo got her start working with the city as a recreation leader with the parks department during her summers as a student at California High School, from which she graduated from in 2013. She currently works at a medical device startup, having earned a mechanical engineering degree from California Polytechnic State University.

"I've experienced San Ramon as a student, attending the local high school, frequenting the parks and eateries, and working as a Recreation Leader for Camp Central," Lashanlo said on her campaign page. "I've also experienced San Ramon as a different kind of community member: a working professional, commuter, library-goer, nature lover, grocery shopper, City Center patron."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Lashanlo is running on a platform that emphasizes climate action, technology and innovation, community safety and conscious growth. She also points to local democracy as a priority, and supports considering rank-choice voting, term limits for councilmembers and enhanced education about local governments and elections.

"A healthy democracy means empowered individuals, elected representatives who prioritize their constituents rather than their own interests, and constant access to education and opportunities," Lashanlo said.

So far, Lashanlo is the only challenger to file for candidacy for District 2, with Armstrong also launching a re-election bid for the seat. The deadline to file for candidacy is this Friday (Aug.12) at 5 p.m.

Hudson, who was elected at-large to the council in 2018, had his position effectively assigned to District 2 during the city's districting process. After city voters elevated Hudson to mayor in 2020 in the middle of his council term, Armstrong was then appointed by sitting councilmembers at the time to serve through 2022 representing District 2.

Despite not ultimately being selected for the seat last year, Lashanlo said, "It was a fantastic experience and only propelled me more deeply into local efforts."

More information on Lashanlo's campaign is available at saraforcouncil.com.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon: Innovation-Technology Committee member Sara Lashanlo bids for City Council District 2

Challenger was finalist for appointment when same position was vacant in 2021

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 10, 2022, 4:51 am

Sara Lashanlo -- a finalist in the appointment process for the District 2 City Council seat that ultimately went to Mark Armstrong in 2021 -- has launched a campaign for election to win a full term in the seat this November.

"I'm running because I'm inspired by the safe, diverse and compassionate city that is San Ramon, and the climate-conscious, equitably growing and modern city that we can be," Lashanlo said on her campaign site.

Lashanlo was among the finalists selected from a 15-applicant pool seeking appointment to the District 2 seat in 2021, when it was vacated upon then-councilmember Dave Hudson's election as mayor.

Currently a member of the city's Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee, Lashanlo got her start working with the city as a recreation leader with the parks department during her summers as a student at California High School, from which she graduated from in 2013. She currently works at a medical device startup, having earned a mechanical engineering degree from California Polytechnic State University.

"I've experienced San Ramon as a student, attending the local high school, frequenting the parks and eateries, and working as a Recreation Leader for Camp Central," Lashanlo said on her campaign page. "I've also experienced San Ramon as a different kind of community member: a working professional, commuter, library-goer, nature lover, grocery shopper, City Center patron."

Lashanlo is running on a platform that emphasizes climate action, technology and innovation, community safety and conscious growth. She also points to local democracy as a priority, and supports considering rank-choice voting, term limits for councilmembers and enhanced education about local governments and elections.

"A healthy democracy means empowered individuals, elected representatives who prioritize their constituents rather than their own interests, and constant access to education and opportunities," Lashanlo said.

So far, Lashanlo is the only challenger to file for candidacy for District 2, with Armstrong also launching a re-election bid for the seat. The deadline to file for candidacy is this Friday (Aug.12) at 5 p.m.

Hudson, who was elected at-large to the council in 2018, had his position effectively assigned to District 2 during the city's districting process. After city voters elevated Hudson to mayor in 2020 in the middle of his council term, Armstrong was then appointed by sitting councilmembers at the time to serve through 2022 representing District 2.

Despite not ultimately being selected for the seat last year, Lashanlo said, "It was a fantastic experience and only propelled me more deeply into local efforts."

More information on Lashanlo's campaign is available at saraforcouncil.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.