State sends $6M to extend county's holistic intervention program

Contra Costa County has secured a $6 million grant to expand its holistic intervention partnership (HIP) over the next three years.

The program, administered by the Public Defender's Office and the Health, Housing and Homeless Service Department, received the grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections.

The grants typically go to criminal and civil attorneys, social workers and non-lawyer specialists, to assist people in contact with law enforcement officers. The money helps them with underlying issues such as unstable housing, substance use disorders, immigration issues, public benefits, and other issues.

The county launched the pilot program in June 2020. It brings together an integrated, multidisciplinary team of public agencies and community-based organizations.

The county said in a statement last week the HIP team is committed to providing support to those involved in the criminal legal system to improve outcomes for indigent county residents who struggle with mental illness, substance dependence and homelessness.