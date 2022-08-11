News

Community Briefs: Welcome Day at DVC San Ramon | Mare Island history | Hot Summer Sundays Car Show | Scarecrow Stroll

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 11, 2022, 5:35 am 0
Welcome Day at DVC San Ramon

Diablo Valley College's San Ramon campus will host a Welcome Day for new students on Aug. 20. (Image courtesy CCCCD)

The San Ramon outpost of Diablo Valley College will be hosting an in-person Welcome Day ahead of the start of the fall semester.

The event is aimed at offering new DVC students access to all of the resources needed for enrollment and registration, as well as showcasing the resources available throughout the semester.

Check-in for the Aug. 20 event starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by welcome remarks and a faculty and student panel. The morning is set to continue with workshops, followed by lunch and a resource fair in the afternoon.

Registration and more information are available here. DVC will also be hosting virtual Welcome Days on Aug. 16 and Aug. 18.

Mare Island history

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's next virtual program will be on the history of the Mare Island Naval Shipyard, and the 142 years of operations at the site following its establishment in 1852.

The talk will feature guest speaker Dennis Kelly, who has been connected to Mare Island in various ways for decades.

"He worked for 22 years in managerial as well as technical positions ranging from nuclear engineer to facilities manager," museum officials said. "He was assigned by the Department of Defense to be the ombudsman for the conversion from a military base to civilian use in 1993. After the closure he has been involved as a Board Member and officer of the Mare Island Historic Park Foundation since its inception in 1995."

The discussion is set to kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 via Zoom. More information is available here.

Welcome Day at DVC San Ramon

Danville's Hot Summer Sundays Car Show has resumed for its 24th year, with the second staging of the season set for later this month.

The show features classic cars and hot rods of all kinds, as well as custom designs and one-of-a-kind models.

Entrants who register in the priority period ahead of the morning of the event on Aug. 21 are guaranteed entry to the show if they arrive before 9 a.m. Staging is scheduled from 8-10 a.m., with the show scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Town officials are advising drivers to be on the lookout for increased pedestrian traffic downtown, and to be aware of the following street closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Hartz Avenue between Railroad Avenue at Hartz Avenue and School Street

Hartz Avenue Northbound from Hartz Way to School Street

Diablo Road between Hartz Avenue and Rose Street

Prospect Avenue between the Clock Tower Municipal Parking Lot entrance and Front Street

Church Street west and east between Hartz Avenue and the Village Theatre Municipal Parking Lot.

Parking will be free and untimed in all of the surrounding municipal parking lots.

More information and registration are available here.

Scarecrow Stroll

The town of Danville is seeking local businesses to participate in this year's Scarecrow Stroll, with applications open through Sept. 7.

The scarecrows can be created by eligible businesses, or provided by the town in the form of a complimentary kit.

Scarecrows will be on display at participating businesses in Danville from Oct. 1 to 31. Community members can participate by following a map with the locations of the scarecrows on display.

More information on participating in the Scarecrow Stroll is available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

