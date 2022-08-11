San Ramon native Dinesh Govindarao campaigns again for mayor's seat

Dinesh Govindarao, a medical doctor and longtime San Ramon resident, is the latest to file for candidacy in the city's mayoral race this November, after coming in third in the most recent mayoral election in 2020.
"I've called San Ramon my home for over 40 years -- I was a local kid who grew up in San Ramon, graduated from Cal High, and stayed local for college at UC Berkeley," Govindarao said on his campaign site. "I then became a physician and came back to this city to raise my family."
After majoring in genetics as an undergrad, Govindarao went to medical school at Drexel University, then earned a Masters of Public Health from UCLA. In both 2020 and the present election cycle, he's highlighted his expertise in public health as giving him insight into how to contend with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his 2020 campaign, Govindarao received approximately 15% of the vote, coming in third behind the winner Dave Hudson and first runner-up Councilmember Sabina Zafar in the six-candidate election.
Govindarao currently works as chief medical officer for the State Compensation Insurance Fund, and has served in several volunteer roles. He is currently a member of the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation Board and the city's Library Advisory Committee.
"Many of you may feel San Ramon is two different cities divided by Alcosta Blvd," Govindarao said. "I'm deeply rooted in our community and have an unparalleled understanding of the old and the new communities of San Ramon. As a neighbor, coach, former PTA board member, and current member of the Library Advisory Committee and San Ramon Valley Education Foundation Board, I have gotten to know the individuals who comprise the diverse fabric of our community."
Govindarao lists public safety and health as his top priority if elected, followed by sensible growth, an inclusive and welcoming community, economic development and fiscal responsibility, and the preservation of open spaces and parks.
"Transitioning out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to foster an environment that prioritizes the wellbeing of its residents through public safety & health, smart growth balanced with open space, economic development and an inclusive community," Govindarao said. "I don't have any intention to climb the political ladder -- my passion is simple: to serve and better our great city."
As of Aug. 11, two familiar faces -- Zafar and Hudson -- are set to be Govindarao's opponents in this year's mayoral race.
More information on Govindarao's campaign is available at drdineshforsanramon.com.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.