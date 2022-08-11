San Ramon native Dinesh Govindarao campaigns again for mayor's seat

Dinesh Govindarao, a medical doctor and longtime San Ramon resident, is the latest to file for candidacy in the city's mayoral race this November, after coming in third in the most recent mayoral election in 2020.

"I've called San Ramon my home for over 40 years -- I was a local kid who grew up in San Ramon, graduated from Cal High, and stayed local for college at UC Berkeley," Govindarao said on his campaign site. "I then became a physician and came back to this city to raise my family."

After majoring in genetics as an undergrad, Govindarao went to medical school at Drexel University, then earned a Masters of Public Health from UCLA. In both 2020 and the present election cycle, he's highlighted his expertise in public health as giving him insight into how to contend with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his 2020 campaign, Govindarao received approximately 15% of the vote, coming in third behind the winner Dave Hudson and first runner-up Councilmember Sabina Zafar in the six-candidate election.

Govindarao currently works as chief medical officer for the State Compensation Insurance Fund, and has served in several volunteer roles. He is currently a member of the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation Board and the city's Library Advisory Committee.