Candidate list takes shape for San Ramon Valley races

The race for San Ramon Mayor is one of the most crowded in the San Ramon Valley this year, with incumbent Dave Hudson facing two challengers: sitting councilmember Sabina Zafar and Dinesh Govindarao. Hudson won against the same two opponents in 2020, who came in second and third for mayor respectively.

At the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District (SRVFPD), incumbent directors Ryan Crean and Donald Parker are also seeking to defend their seats. One challenger – Monique Beryl Watson – had filed for candidacy, but had failed to qualify as of Friday evening. Sitting vice president Jay Kerr is set to run unopposed for the district's short-term seat.

Other important local races include the Ward 6 seat at the East Bay Regional Parks District, which is up for grabs this year with the pending retirement of longtime incumbent Beverly Lane, and the Area 1 seat at the Contra Costa Community College District (CCCCD) where San Ramon resident Andy Li is poised to run for a second term unopposed. John Coleman is also running unopposed for reelection to his Ward 2 seat at the East Bay Municipal Utilities District (EBMUD).

Key races in the San Ramon Valley this year are for mayor, as well as District 2 and District 4 councilmembers in San Ramon, plus three out of five seats on the board of education and two seats on the Danville Town Council.

With the candidacy filing period coming to a close Friday, the candidate list for local races in this year's general election has started to take shape, with newcomers and incumbents alike preparing their campaigns.

Li's fellow incumbents on CCCCD Governing Board, Area 3 trustee Rebecca Barrett and Area 5 trustee John Marquez – whose seats are outside the Tri-Valley area – have also qualified to run for reelection in November, with no challengers. Marquez was poised to face a challenge from former student trustee Shreejal Luitel, but the latter had withdrawn his candidacy as of the final update from the county Friday.

Two candidates filed papers to replace Lane at EBRPD: John Mercurio and John Aaron Graves. However, Graves told DanvilleSanRamon he would not be running in this year's race after all, paving the way for Mercurio to run unopposed. Mercurio said he plans to launch his campaign in the coming weeks.

As of Friday, no candidates had emerged to challenge incumbents Robert Storer and Karen Stepper for their seats on the Danville Town Council. The council is scheduled to deliberate on Aug. 22 over whether to proceed with the election or appoint the two incumbents for an additional term.

The San Ramon City Council, as well as SRVUSD, have undergone shifts from at-large to district-based elections in recent years. Sitting officials on those bodies are currently serving at-large, with this year's election marking the transition to a by-district format. That means that although Armstrong, Ordway, and Hurd are all seeking to defend their positions, the winners for those seats in this year's election will be the first to serve by-district rather than at-large.

Micah Black, the first challenger to announce candidacy for the Area 5 seat against sitting trustee Rachel Hurd, confirmed that she had dropped out of the race for undisclosed reasons this week. Another potential challenger, Baljit Singh Sull, emerged before Friday's deadline. However, he had not qualified by the Friday evening deadline.

Susanna Ordway is set to run unopposed for the Area 4 seat. Ordway was appointed in early 2018 to replace outgoing trustee Denise Jennison, and later became the only candidate to qualify for that year's election.

At the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, longtime trustee Ken Mintz's decision not to run for re-election this year has left the race for the Area 1 seat wide open. Jesse vanZee, Michelle Sinnott Petersen, and Jerome Pandell are the three qualified candidates who have filed in that race.

Sara Lashanlo, a San Ramon native and member of the city's Innovation and Technology Advisory Committee, is challenging sitting District 2 Councilmember Mark Armstrong for his seat. Lashanlo was a contender in 2020 during the appointment process for a replacement for Hudson, who served half of a four-year term on the council before being elected mayor. Armstrong was ultimately appointed to the seat, and is seeking election for the first time this year.

With Zafar opting to run for mayor rather than reelection to the City Council, the District 4 seat is up for grabs in November. Parks Commissioner Heidi Kenniston-Lee is the only candidate to come forward for that seat so far. However, with no incumbent running for that position, the deadline has been extended until Wednesday (Aug. 17) at 5 p.m.

Candidate list takes shape for San Ramon Valley races

Filing deadline extended for San Ramon District 4, SRVUSD Area 1; no challengers against Danville council incumbents