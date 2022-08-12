Chow restaurant, dance studios among new tenants at City Center as Bishop Ranch expands

The latest addition to City Center's offerings is Chow, a restaurant and bar that previously operated at several locations in the Bay Area, including Danville, before shutting down all locations in 2019.

Sunset Development officials went on to list City Center as among these amenities and services, with its growing range of retail and dining options and public square.

"In recent months, we've commenced on renewed leases and signed new leases for more than 388,000 square feet of office space," he continued. A major factor in our success has been the diverse, unique and compelling amenities and services that tenants have full access within Bishop Ranch."

"As companies welcome back employees to in-person office environments, they are seeking services, amenities and resources that reflect healthy, safe and progressive ideals that go beyond a beautiful office setting and not only make daily life simpler, but more enriching," said Alexander Mehran, Jr., president and CEO of Sunset Development Company, the longtime owner of Bishop Ranch.

City Center Bishop Ranch has seen the debut of three new businesses in recent months, and many new shoppers and diners, as a growing number of workers have returned to the surrounding offices in central San Ramon.

"As job growth occurs -- not only in Bishop Ranch, but throughout the entire Tri-Valley -- these residential developments will offer appealing high-quality housing for employees and their families," Mehran said. "The evolution of the mixed-use district will be a unique place where the perks of urban living blend with the comforts and conveniences of the suburbs. By virtue of its prime Bay Area location, the City of San Ramon uniquely blends professional life with personal living."

In addition to the growing range of tenants and shoppers at City Center, the surrounding area is set to see a growing number of residents. Construction on City Village, a 404-unit housing project, is underway as of earlier this year, with the first units set to go on sale in 2023.

Tutu School offers regular ballet classes and bookings for private events for children ages 18 months to 8-years-old, with Aloha Studio offering Polynesian dance training to all ages and levels, as well as classes in drumming, chanting and musicianship associated with the traditional Tahitian and Hawaiian dance. Both studios opened their doors in June.

"City Center was a unique opportunity to create something special for everyone, including the animated younger generation that's so much part of the community," said Gulisano, founder of Chow. "I designed Chow to be social and celebratory. I want it to be full of fun and laughter, with accessible, inviting food, a lively bar and a great little market."

The new City Center location opened Wednesday, in a 6,907-square-foot space at the shopping center's northwest corner, and is aimed at replicating the environment that made Chow a popular chain prior to being forced to close its doors due to bankruptcy.

"Chow's absence has undoubtedly been felt in the Bay Area, relaunching this iconic concept at City Center with Chef Gulisano onsite to welcome guests is something we're proud to bring to San Ramon," Mehran said in an announcement last week. "We welcome Chow back in what we know will be an incredible addition to the community."

Chow restaurant, dance studios among new tenants at City Center as Bishop Ranch expands

More offices reopen as residential construction also begins in San Ramon's Bishop Ranch