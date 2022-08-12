Zone 7 Director Olivia Sanwong running for East Bay Parks board

Olivia Sanwong, a current director for the Zone 7 Water Agency, announced this week that she will be running for the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 election.

Sanwong, who was just re-elected to a second term on Zone 7 in the June primary, said she would step down from the Tri-Valley water and flood control board if she wins her bid for EBRPD's Ward 5, which represents communities such as Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore, Newark, Sunol and parts of Fremont.

"Should my campaign for the East Bay Regional Park District Ward 5 seat be successful, I will resign from the Zone 7 Water Agency Board of Directors," Sanwong told the Weekly.

A Pleasanton native, Sanwong has past experience with EBRPD as a member of the Park Advisory Committee starting in 2016. She won elected office for the first time in 2018 to the Zone 7 board.

In a press release launching her EBRPD candidacy, Sanwong emphasized her campaign mission to "balance access to recreation activities with environmental stewardship and responsible financial management while also planning for extreme weather events." Another major goal is to support environmental education in the area.